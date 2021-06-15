Holger Rune receives a financial fine for his homophobic comments

Investigation of the ATP about the inappropriate behavior of the young tennis player Holger Rune has ended and has been settled with a financial fine. During the ATP Challenger tournament in Biella, the Dane was heard repeatedly calling out insults containing homophobic disqualifications. Always attentive to cut this type of situation, the highest body of men’s tennis made the decision to suppress 24% of the prize money billed by Rune in this tournament, which amounts to 1,500 euros, as indicated by Ubitennis.