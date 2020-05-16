The main article in Friday’s edition (15) of the ‘Jornal Nacional’ featured a ‘scoop’ (exclusive information in the jargon of the press) regarding Jair Bolsonaro’s version of what he said at the video-recorded ministerial meeting, the subject of investigation in the STF. The president maintains that he intended to change his personal security and not the Federal Police superintendent in Rio.

Andréia Sadi in the ‘JN’ article about the change in presidential security

The reporter Andréia Sadi found that Bolsonaro changed the command of his security team and the Rio de Janeiro office of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) weeks ago, without any difficulty. There were two job promotions, no dismissal or punishment. “If Bolsonaro’s complaint was about his safety, that of his family and friends, these changes are meaningless,” said the journalist.

This revelation with a possible bombastic effect in the investigation of the president’s alleged attempt to interfere in the PF highlights Sadi’s influence and prestige on Globo and GloboNews. In less than five years at both stations, it has become almost ubiquitous. He writes articles for the main news on both channels and participates in the studio of several attractions, including ‘Jornal Hoje’ and ‘Estúdio i’.

While the story was aired yesterday on ‘JN’, the reporter was live commenting on the main issues of the day on GloboNews’ ‘Em Pauta’. Since 2019, Sadi has had its own talk show, the weekly ‘Em Foco’, temporarily off schedule due to the extensive special coverage of the covid-19 pandemic.

Journalist participating in ‘Jornal Hoje’: featured as a reporter and commentator

O TV room follows Andréia’s evolution since the first appearances on camera. In a post of July 21, 2016, the blog reported his debut in the round table ‘Meninas do Jô’, from the program of Jô Soares: “A revelation reporter for GloboNews, Andréia Sadi is experiencing a meteoric rise in her career. One year after starting working on the news channel, she is already considered the journalist with the hottest sources in Brasilia and has now made her debut on the Globo screen “.

A month earlier, the blog had already highlighted the reporter’s performance. “Sadi joined the team of commentators who work on a rotating basis in the Em Pauta program, led by Sergio Aguiar at 8:00 pm. Accustomed to the live entries during the program, the journalist takes away the mission of commenting on the news of the day “, registered on the occasion. Today, Em Pauta is anchored by Marcelo Cosme.

At the age of 33, Andréia Sadi became a strong candidate to take on a newscast stand. It brings together essential requirements for a successful anchor: the detailed investigation of information, offering exclusivity to the public, and the ability to quickly link together to comment objectively. In addition, it has the natural charisma that no journalism faculty can teach.

