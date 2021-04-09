Hole in one from Fleetwood in Augusta!

Tommy fleetwood became one of the great protagonists in the Augusta Masters first round. English ended thirty-first with a +2, so he will have to regain positions this Friday to take a look at the fight of the best. Of course, he left the hit of the day at Augusta National.

Fleetwood got a ace on hole 16, a par three that he solved perfectly from 170 yards with the drive. The ball bounced a few feet from the flag and rolled until it landed inside the hole.

His hole in one is the twenty-third to be achieved in an Augusta Masters, sixteen of them achieved in this century. In addition, Fleetwood continued his good streak in this section, as he got another hole in one during the World Match Play in Austin.