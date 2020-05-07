A CCA researcher explained that the hole was closed when ripples and wind flow caused the vortex to break in the North Pole stratosphere.

Graciela Raga, researcher at the Center for Atmospheric Sciences (CCA) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explained that the hole in the ozone layer which closed a few days ago is located in the Arctic, a mass of ice floating on the sea at the North Pole of the planet.

The specialist pointed out that the hole “was closed due to dynamic reasons, when the waves and the flow of the winds caused the vortex to break in the stratosphere of the North Pole“

He added that this hole is different from the one on the Antarctica, at South Pole, whose closure continues and has been gradual since the use of chlorofluorocarbons was suspended in the 1990s, compounds that destroy the layer that protects us from ultraviolet radiation.

He indicated that during the winter in both hemispheres a vortex is formed with very strong winds, which circulate around each Pole, which “prevent the air from mixing from the subtropical and tropical zones with the air that is enclosed in the polar zone, whose border would be these very intense winds ”.

The hole in the ozone layer closed during spring due to dynamic factors in the atmosphere. The destruction of the hole is due to physical phenomena, although chemistry is also involved in its creation, he said.

“That event was unusual because it is not often that the vortex remains unbroken in the North Hemisphere, which led to the destruction of ozone, “he said.

During the winter, temperatures reach 70 or 80 degrees below zero and form stratospheric clouds poles that contribute to the ozone destruction. When spring arrives in each hemisphere, the accelerated destruction of ozone in the air enclosed by the polar vortex.

He explained that although a hole was observed in the ozone layer over the Arctic, the ozone concentrations They were larger than the hole over Antarctica last spring, while the hole over Antarctica is slowly recovering.

“It is the only success of the environmental policy at the international level of the last decades ”, concluded Raga.

