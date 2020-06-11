Mexico City.- Associations and organizations ask Congress that within the framework of the election of the head of the Taxpayer Defense Attorney’s Office (PRODECON), the best qualified and “independent” person be chosen with respect to the Power that proposes it.

Remember that the Senate of the Republic received from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the shortlist to designate the head of the Taxpayer Defense Office, with the names of Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas, Carlos Alberto Puga Bolio and Martha Patricia Jiménez Oropeza.

The Taxpayer Defense Attorney’s Office is made up of the Taxpayer’s Defense Attorney, the Office of the Attorney General, regional delegates and legal advisers.

In this sense, they consider that when choosing the new owner of PRODECON, it should be taken into account, among others, that he is a professional who has been characterized by his position in favor of defending the rights of taxpayers, to continue the important work carried out in the Office of the Attorney General to date.

Also, that he is a person recognized for his vast experience and tax and fiscal knowledge, as this is essential for the proper conduct of the institution.

For organizations, it is essential that in the appointment of the new owner of PRODECON, technical preparation be considered above any criteria and, in addition, the requirements described in the law are met.

“To occupy the position of Attorney, the Organic Law of the Taxpayer Defense Attorney requires: (i) to be a Mexican Citizen, (ii) to possess a title and professional certificate of careers related to tax matters, (iii) Have experience accredited in tax matters of at least 5 years immediately prior to his appointment, (iv) not having held the position of secretary, undersecretary of state, head of any parastatal entity of the Federal Government or having been an official of the SAT or SHCP, in the last three years, (v) not have been convicted of an intentional crime that imposes more than one year in prison and (vi) be of recognized professional competence and honorability ”.

PRODECON has focused on the care of low-income people, where 84% of the services it provides are aimed at individuals (employees, pensioners or retirees) and almost 90% of the problems it addresses do not exceed 20 thousand pesos.

In addition, PRODECON, together with the tax authorities, through its functions, has streamlined collection in matters involving contingencies valued at several billion pesos, in strict compliance with tax legislation.

Those who join this petition are: Mexican Academy of Tax Law, National Association of Fiscal Specialists A.C. National Association of Business Lawyers, Bar Association, AC, Mexican Association in Human Resources Management, AC, Barra Mexicana, Bar Association, AC, General Council of Mexican Lawyers, Illustrious and National Bar Association of Mexico and the Institute Mexican of Public Accountants.

