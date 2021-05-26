Hold on to the chair! This is a 0 to 647 km / h in 3.22 seconds (+ video)

Ever since humans have had access to motor vehicles, we have become obsessed with the pursuit of extremes. The fascination for speed records was not only a thing of the first part of the 20th century: when the maximum speed over land reached superhuman limits, the fascination for faster acceleration began. And the video we’re showing you today is possibly the fastest quarter mile ever recorded on video. A quarter mile in just 3.22 seconds. In other words, a 0 to 647 km / h in just over 3 seconds.

Today, we find the performance of a car capable of doing 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds impressive. Because they really are: we are talking about supercars such as an Audi R8 V10 plus or a Porsche 911 Turbo. Cars whose full throttle is ridiculous compared to Sammy Miller’s beastly dragster. Rocket-powered, and with a power equivalent to 28,000 hp – you read that right, yes – it was a machine designed with the fastest acceleration in a straight line possible.

His time was not measured correctly on many occasions, due to NHRA regulations.

Although the NHRA – the association that governs drag racing – did not allow official records to be set with jet or rocket-powered cars, Sammy Miller signed a time of 3.22 seconds in the quarter mile in 1984 – 420 meters – crossing the finish line at 647 km / h. One of his biggest concerns was stopping in time, even in the presence of a parachute. The acceleration in the video is simply wild, so much so that the cameras were unable to follow the car. So fast that the car felt like thunder, as powerful as it was fleeting.

Sammy Miller passed away at the beginning of the century, in an incident that had nothing to do with racing: he worked in oil fields in order to finance his true passion, speed.