Holaluz exceeds 13 euros intraday and leads the rises in the small stock market

It is undeniable that 2021 is being a good year for Holaluz, which does not come off its good streak and continues to increase the value of its securities, growing above double digits and overcoming resistance today.

Holaluz stands out today reaching the 13 euros in your quotation, a figure that, if the day ended in this way, would make it stand at all-time highs and achieve, for the first time in its history since it was listed on the Alternative Stock Market in 2019, the 13 euros in its closing price.

Likewise, the electricity company is currently growing above 8%, ranking as the Stock that rises the most in BME Growth today, after having started the session overcoming resistance in the medium and long term, marked at 9.5 and 12.2 respectively.

Holaluz, which approved the accounts for the last fiscal year at the shareholders’ meeting last March, is positioned with a accumulated of 49.25% so far this year and a current capitalization of 246.95 million that is worth today on the stock market.