Holaluz exceeds 11 euros intraday in search of new all-time highs

Holaluz is experiencing a new upward journey today. If the electricity company exceeded the barrier of 10 euros on March 12, today it sets a record again: overcomes resistance and exceeds 11 euros intraday.

Since the beginning of the new year, Holaluz began to experience significant increases in the value of its securities and just a few weeks ago it was trading at double digits again. This morning, Holaluz overcomes resistance in the medium and long term marked at 10.96 euros and reaches the 11,240 euros intraday, a figure that, if the day closed in this way, would indicate new all-time highs and for the first time in its history since it was listed on the Alternative Stock Market in 2019, it would have managed to reach 11 euros in its closing price.

Likewise, the company currently adds more than 8% to its titles and is crowned as the value that rises the most today in BME Growth, positioning itself with a cumulative 29.35% so far this year.

The electricity company, which currently capitalizes 214 million, approved just a few weeks ago the closing of its fiscal year (as of September 30, 2019), with an increase in consolidated sales of 39%, reaching the figure of 208.81 million of euros in revenue and an EBITDA of 2.61 million, which represents a growth of more than 100% compared to the previous year.