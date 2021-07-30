Holaluz consolidates positions while shopping

Holaluz goes shopping in the universe of self-consumption installation companies. The company initiates a strategy to acquire installation companies with the aim of controlling the entire process, from beginning to end. In this way, you ensure the delivery of the best customer experience you can find in the market and continue to build customer and brand satisfaction.

This strategy foresees the purchase of a minimum of 3 installers between 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 and it will allow the creation of a hybrid structure of its own installers and agreements with trusted local installers that allow it to ensure the scalability of operations.

This is what the company is looking for after presenting results until March, which include Consolidated sales reached the figure of 77.98 million euros and the EBITDA reached 1.53 million euros, an improvement of 2.3 million euros compared to the negative result of -0.77 million euros the previous year. The company’s gross margin amounted to 10.97 million euros, 101% more than in the same period last year.

In its quotation graph, we see that the value looks back to the area of ​​14 euros, with cuts of 4.8% that yes in the month, but with an almost unbeatable annual advance: gains of almost 73% on BME Growth.

Holaluz annual stock price

Carlota Pi, co-founder and CEO of the company, highlights that it has been shown that “The unpredictable months that the energy sector entails give us the opportunity to demonstrate that our value proposition and quota model makes more sense than ever, and this is demonstrated by the 25,000 new clients this quarter. Green energy, savings thanks to the intensive use of technology and putting the customer at the center of all our decisions continues to be a winning proposal ”.

Regarding the acquisition of installation companies, Pi points out that “this strategy allows us to achieve a double objective: deliver an exceptional customer experience and, at the corporate level, capture the maximum value of this phase”. The company expects to reach one million customers and 50,000 photovoltaic installations by the end of 2023.

Read more

Regarding the growth in clients and management of photovoltaic installations, Holaluz added 25,319 new clients. With this increase, the electricity utility’s total client portfolio rose to 350,820 clients, a figure that reaffirms Holaluz as a fast-growing company thanks to the commitment to the personalized quota model that the company has been promoting for years from the beginning. and that seeks to give customers peace of mind and stability.

Holaluz clients of the company 1S 2021

For the fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, María Mira, Holaluz “based on a fundamental valuation, with an EPS forecast for the end of the current year of € 0.01 / share, the market pays a very high PER precisely for being treated of a growing company that will jump from the red to profits ”.

And the Ei expert also adds that “the sales multiple of 0.76v shows an undervaluation compared to competitors and against its historical levels. Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation for Holaluz is positive with a view to the medium / long term, without forgetting the risk of lower liquidity ”.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.