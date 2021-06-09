Holaluz, at record highs, amid the rises in the small market

Just a week ago Holaluz reached historical maximums in its price with 14.05 euros at the close. Today, in a new day, it sneaks among the most bullish values ​​of the small market.

Holaluz’s growth is unstoppable and its stock chart reflects this. Since the renewable made the jump to then MAB in November 2019, the value of its securities has only grown, from 8,900 euros at the end of its first day to 13,700 euros with which it closed yesterday, going through the 14.05 euros that he managed to overcome on June 2, when he marked his all-time highs.

Likewise, Holaluz titles live today rises of about 1%, up to 13,750 euros with which it struggles to revalidate all-time highs, and is positioned as the third highest rising stock in BME Growth today. Likewise, the company chaired by Carlota Pi is positioned with a accumulated of 69.78% per annum.

From the business side, for Carlota Pi it is very important to value the company’s strategy to attract and retain customers, “two out of three customers who think about changing their electricity company, have Holaluz as their first option when we know ”.

In addition, for Holaluz the business strategy they are following is very important, “we are vertically integrating into our own generation but not through a centralized generation, but, through a distributed generation, a generation that is carried out, in situ in the places where this electricity is consumed “and adds,” the rooftop revolution is one of the wildest ways to generate corporate value we have. “