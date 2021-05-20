Holaluz, at historical highs, sneaks among the most bullish values ​​of the Alternative Market

Since the beginning of the year, the value in Holaluz’s securities has only grown. In today’s new session, the electricity company seeks to revalidate its all-time highs and reaches 14 euros intraday.

Holaluz’s track record is impeccable and the company’s good development is reflected in its price, which is currently experiencing increases of more than 2%, which makes it reach 14 euros per share, a figure that has never reached before and which makes it position itself as the second highest rising stock in BME Growth today.

Likewise, Holaluz, which debuted at the time known as MAB (now BME Growth) in November 2019, is sweeping its sector and is positioned as the listed renewable energy company that rises the most in the year, with an annual revaluation of 70.4 %.

Despite the fact that 2020 was somewhat complicated by the coronavirus crisis, Holaluz’s strength led it to close the last quarter of 2020 with consolidated sales of 69.1 million euros and a EBITDA of 0.6 million euros. Growth that has been driven in this first quarter of the year, in which the company has added 27,685 new customers.