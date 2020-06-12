This Friday at 20:30 in the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena faces will be seen on Hoffenheim and the Leipzig during the thirty-first day of the Bundesliga.

06/11/2020

The Hoffenheim He faces the thirty-first day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after tying the last game played against Fortuna Düsseldorf. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 12 of the 30 matches played so far in the Bundesliga and have accumulated a streak of 42 goals scored against 50 goals conceded.

On the visitor side, the RB Leipzig managed a draw to one against the Paderborn, adding a point in the last disputed match of the competition, so he comes to the match with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Of the 30 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the RB Leipzig He has won in 16 of them and accumulates a figure of 32 goals conceded against 75 in favor.

As a local, the Hoffenheim He has won six times, lost eight times and has drawn once in 15 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to escape at his stadium. At home, the RB Leipzig He has a balance of nine wins, two losses and four draws in 15 games he has played so far, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him. Hoffenheim to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of HoffenheimIn fact, the numbers show a victory, a defeat and a draw in favor of the local team. The last match they played on Hoffenheim and the Leipzig This tournament was in December 2019 and ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

In reference to his position in the Bundesliga league table, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Hoffenheim with a difference of 16 points. The team of Marcel Rapp He comes into the game in seventh place and with 43 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have 59 points and are third in the competition.