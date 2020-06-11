The Hoffenheim, currently seventh in the Bundesliga, has fired his until now coach, Alfred Schreuder, due to discrepancies over the future of the team, which is still struggling to get into European competition next season.

In an agreement of “mutual consent“Hoffenheim and Schreuder immediately separate their paths, with only four games to go before the end of this Bundesliga, the first European league to resume competition after the coronavirus.

With the team in seventh position, just two points from the sixth place that gives access to Europe and that defends Wolfsburg, it is not the results but the planning of the team and the club that has made Schreuder and the German club choose to terminate the contract, which was in force until 2022.

Schreuder, 47, took over the team last summer, when he came from Ajax Amsterdam -where he was second coach- when Julian Nagelsmann went to RB Leipzig.

The Hoffenheim thanked Schreuder for his work in this period, but assured that the “disagreements“On the future direction of the team they are the reason for the change.

“We had different opinions on important issues, so working together beyond the end of the season made no sense“said the club’s director of professional football, Alexander Rosen.

Now Rosen will work with the remaining coaching staff on a “team solution” for the rest of the season, starting on Friday in a home game against, precisely, Leipzig.

Schreuder leaves with the team undefeated in their last four outings. In addition, the current seventh place could also qualify the team for the Europa League depending on the result of the German Cup.

“From the beginning, I knew that working at Hoffenheim would be a great challenge. Working here gave me great pleasure. The club gave me the

opportunity to work in the Bundesliga, “said Schreuder.