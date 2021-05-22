Hoffenheim beat Hertha Berlin 2-1

05/22/2021 at 5:43 PM CEST

The Hoffenheim won 2-1 at Hertha Berlin this Saturday on the last day of the Bundesliga, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Hoffenheim He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game held against the Arminia Bielefeld. For his part, Hertha Berlin reaped a zero draw against the Cologne, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in eleventh place in the classification, while the Hertha Berlin he stayed in fourteenth place.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Blue and Whites, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Vladimir Darida. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

The second half started positively for him Hoffenheim, who put the tables through a bit of Sargis Adamyan a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. After this, a new occasion allowed the Sinsheim team to increase the score, which managed to come back thanks to a goal from Andrej Kramaric just before the final whistle, specifically in 90. Finally, the match ended with a 2-1 on the light.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Hoffenheim who entered the game were Sebastian rudy, Georginio rutter Y Marco John replacing Diadie samassekou, Robert Skov Y Ryan Sessegnon, while changes in the Hertha They were Santiago Ascacíbar, Dodi lukebakio, Daishawn Redan, Marton dardai Y Jonas dirkner, who entered to replace Eduard lowen, Jessic ngankam, Mathew leckie, Niklas stark Y Sami khedira.

The Hoffenheim occupied the eleventh place in the qualifying table with 43 points after the dispute of this duel of the last day of the Bundesliga, while the Hertha it was placed in fourteenth position with 35 points.

Data sheetHoffenheim:Philipp Pentke, Pavel Kaderabek, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Ryan Sessegnon (Marco John, min.69), Andrej Kramaric, Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou (Sebastian Rudy, min.63), Robert Skov (Georginio Rutter, min.64) , Sargis Adamyan and Ihlas BebouHertha Berlin:Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark (Marton Dardai, min.64), Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Mathew Leckie (Daishawn Redan, min.59), Sami Khedira (Jonas Dirkner, min.75), Eduard Lowen (Santiago Ascacíbar , min.46), Vladimir Darida, Nemanja Radonjic and Jessic Ngankam (Dodi Lukebakio, min.46)Stadium:Prezero ArenaGoals:Vladimir Darida (0-1, min. 43), Sargis Adamyan (1-1, min. 49) and Andrej Kramaric (2-1, min. 90)