Hoffenheim beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2

04/21/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

The Hoffenheim added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Mönchengladbach this wednesday in the Prezero Arena. The Hoffenheim came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the RB Leipzig. For his part, Borussia Mönchengladbach won in their stadium 4-0 their last match in the tournament against the Eintracht Frankfurt. After the result obtained, the Sinsheim set is eleventh, while the Mönchengladbach he is seventh at the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for him Borussia Mönchengladbach, which opened the scoring by means of a goal of Alassane Plea in the 25th minute. Then the visiting team scored again, distancing themselves through a goal from Valentino lazaro just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, concluding the first period with a 0-2 on the light.

The second half of the match began facing him Hoffenheim, who cut the difference with a goal from Andrej Kramaric moments after the start of the second half, in minute 48. After this, a new occasion allowed the local team to increase the score in minute 60 with a goal of Ihlas Bebou. Sinsheim’s team joined again, coming back thanks to a new goal from Andrej Kramaric, thus achieving a double in the 65th minute, thus ending the match with the result of 3-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Hoffenheim who entered the game were Sargis Adamyan, Haavard Nordtveit Y Melayro Bogarde replacing Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner Y Andrej Kramaric, while changes in the Mönchengladbach They were Hannes wolf, Breel Plunger, Denis Zakaria, Patrick Herrmann and Ibrahima Traore, who entered to replace Marcus thuram, Alassane Plea, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer Y Stefan lainer.

In the match the referee cautioned the home team with three yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Florian Grillitsch, Stefan posch Y Pavel Kaderabek.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday 30, the Hoffenheim ranked eleventh, while the Mönchengladbach is seventh.

On the next day of the competition the Hoffenheim will play against him SC Freiburg at home, while the Borussia Mönchengladbach will face in his feud against the Arminia Bielefeld.

Data sheetHoffenheim:Tobias Sippel, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Valentino Lazaro, Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Jonas Hofmann, Marcus Thuram and Alassane PleaBorussia Mönchengladbach:Oliver Baumann, Pavel Kaderabek, Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Ryan Sessegnon, Andrej Kramaric, Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou, Ihlas Bebou, Robert Skov and Christoph BaumgartnerStadium:Prezero ArenaGoals:Alassane Plea (0-1, min. 25), Valentino Lazaro (0-2, min. 45), Andrej Kramaric (1-2, min. 48), Ihlas Bebou (2-2, min. 60) and Andrej Kramaric (3-2, min. 65)