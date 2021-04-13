Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen conclude their confrontation at the Prezero Arena without goals (0-0)

04/12/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The match played this Monday in the Prezero Arena and who faced the Hoffenheim and to Leverkusen it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Hoffenheim arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the FC Augsburg by a score of 2-1, accumulating a total of three consecutive defeats in the competition. As for the visiting team, the Bayer Leverkusen he won in his fief 2-1 his last match in the tournament against the Schalke 04. After the match, the home team was in twelfth place, while the Leverkusen he stayed in sixth place at the end of the match.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Hoffenheim gave entrance to Andrej Kramaric, Georginio rutter Y Haavard Nordtveit for Sebastian rudy, Robert Skov Y Kevin Akpoguma, Meanwhile he Leverkusen gave entrance to Patrik schick, Nobody Amiri, Jeremie Frimpong Y Leon Bailey for Lucas Alario, Florian wirtz, Kerem Demirbay Y Moussa Diaby.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Christoph Baumgartner and by visitors to Wendell.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Hoffenheim he ranked twelfth in the table with 31 points. For his part, Bayer Leverkusen with this point he got the sixth place with 44 points, occupying a place of access to the Europa League at the end of the game.

The next day the Sinsheim team will play away from home against the RB Leipzig, Meanwhile he Bayer Leverkusen will look for the triumph in his stadium in front of Cologne.

Data sheetHoffenheim:Lucas Hradecky, Tin Jedvaj, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aránguiz, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay and Lucas AlarioBayer Leverkusen:Oliver Baumann, Kevin Akpoguma, Chris Richards, Stefan Posch, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Ryan Sessegnon, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou and Robert SkovStadium:Prezero ArenaGoals:0-0