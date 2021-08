Hockey grass

Hockey (F), Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Spain-Great Britain: The dream ends in the shoot-out (2-2, 0-2)

Spain said goodbye to the Tokyo Games today after falling in the quarterfinals against Great Britain, a team that defends the gold achieved in Rio 2016 and that prevailed in the shoot-outs (0-2) after finishing the regulation time with a tie at two.

00:01:57, 8 hours ago