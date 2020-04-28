If F1 is ready to race in the summer, they are also ready to negotiate

Of course, they want to make sure that the hypothetical event is run under complete security

Germany in theory had said goodbye to F1 last year

The Hockenheim circuit has opened its arms to Formula 1 and offers to host the German GP also in 2020, in order to help them save in the best possible way this season. The German track is ready to negotiate the celebration of a new event, which would be this summer.

Hockenheim theoretically hosted its last GP last year, given that the circuit and Formula 1 itself did not reach an agreement to return this season. Nonetheless, circuit director Jorn Teske opens his arms again to the Grand Circus, offering to host a new career at Hockenheim to help save a 2020 season that has undoubtedly been affected by the coronavirus.

“We have been in regular contact with Formula 1 since the last race in 2019, that is, before the start of the pandemic. The issue was raised, we can all see that the Formula 1 schedule has been affected by circumstances. If the category is ready to run this summer, we would always be ready to talk. Of course, as long as all sanitary requirements are met and there is financial viability, “said Teske in words collected by the German media Auto Bild.

Formula 1 has been one of the categories hardest hit by the coronavirus. The Grand Circus has been forced to postpone a total of six races, to cancel two of them definitively – Monaco and France – and to suspend the start of the season in Australia the same month of March, when all the drivers and teams were already there.

On the other hand, the German GP said goodbye to Formula 1 last July with a fast-paced race in the rain that will be recorded in the retinas of fans for many years. That event ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, followed by a Sebastian Vettel who had one of the best comebacks of his sports career – after starting last – and Daniil Kvyat, who surprisingly scored the second podium in the history of Toro Rosso.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.