hoaxes and myths about food

Food-related hoaxes are often spread by word of mouth for years and by social media chains that never quite disappear. Surely throughout this article you will discover some myth that you have believed throughout your life but that has nothing to do with reality.

One of those things that has been said throughout life is that chocolate has aphrodisiac properties but, we are sorry to tell you that there is no scientific evidence that this or other foods have properties related to sexual appetite, at least in humans. If this is related to sex or is proposed as a “supposed substitute” it is because it is a very palatable food, which activates our reward circuits and makes us “feel good”, sensations that also occur with sex.

The hoax of aphrodisiac foods

“[Los alimentos afrodisíacos] They are an urban legend, “he tells Maldita.es Beatriz Robles, dietician-nutritionist and food technologist. “The relationship of certain foods or substances with possible aphrodisiac properties has traditionally been established for various reasons: their resemblance to sexual organs (such as rhinoceros horn or bivalve mollusks), the marine origin of some foods that are linked to the myth of Aphrodite, the trigeminal sensations (irritating or aggressive, such as spicy) that they produce in the mouth, their pleasant sensory characteristics (such as chocolate) … “, he continues.

The lemon juice hoax

Another consecrated hoax is the one that ensures that drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach prevents diseases. Although this fruit has beneficial properties for the body, there is no scientific evidence that this morning shot can prevent any disease, but it can be beneficial to our health, like other fruits and vegetables.

According to Marián García, pharmacist and nutritionistDespite the fact that the first thing hundreds of thousands of people in this country do is take a drink of warm water with lemon, this does not cure anything. “It does not increase the defenses, much less purify or detoxify”, explains García. “We can get the same benefits by eating other assorted plant foods at any time of the day,” he continues.

And what if we go out to party and the next day we want to be like a rose? We’re sorry to tell you that coffee won’t take away your hangover either. In fact, nothing does. To this day, there is no known treatment that can cure a hangover, and the only way to avoid it completely is not to drink alcohol. However, coffee can help reduce some of its symptoms. It will help you wake up, at least temporarily. But be careful, because it can also worsen other symptoms, such as stomach irritation and dehydration.

The coffee hoax

A good news that we give you is that you can eat bread or rolls fresh from the oven because they are not dangerous for your health. Today, the reason why it is recommended to let freshly baked bread rest is for pleasure and not for health: according to some studies, the optimal time to appreciate its qualities is 8 hours after baking, not because before feel bad, but because it will taste better to us.

Do bread and other carbohydrates make you fatter at night? No, there is no evidence of it

Likewise, you have also heard it for sure: carbohydrates (present in bread or potatoes but also in fruit and vegetables), never at dinner time. The supposed explanation behind it is that carbohydrates are the main source of energy in our body and when they are not burned in the following hours, they accumulate in the form of fat making us fat. The logic, therefore, would be that if we eat them before going to sleep, we are less likely to burn them and more likely to end up turned into fat in our body.

Is this really so? Are carbohydrates more fattening or more harmful at night? It does not appear to be the case, or at least there is no scientific evidence to support it.

Olga Ayllón, dietician-nutritionist, It begins by clarifying that the type of carbohydrates we consume is much more important than the time we do it. Mainly the percentage of free sugars is decisive (those that the juice has, even if it is homemade, and those that have processed foods with added sugars) compared to the intrinsic sugars (those that are naturally present in foods such as fruit). In fact, eating less ultra-processed foods and keeping an eye on added sugars is one of the science-based weight loss tips.

Having made this clarification, Ayllón assures that the idea that eating carbohydrates at night is bad in any sense does not have a solid scientific basis: “no rigorous study has shown that it is harmful to take carbohydrates from healthy foods (fruits, vegetables, legumes , whole grains, nuts or dried fruit); or that it is harmful to take carbohydrates in the evening and not in the morning ”.

