It’s ugly to say it, but if you don’t know Bob Pop they are missing it. Perhaps a day will come when Spain will keep Roberto Enríquez’s texts and videos (Madrid, 1971) in its box of the future so that new civilizations, from here or beyond, know what this was.

Until now, Roberto has been behind the scenes (screenwriter, blogger, columnist …) and Bob (scholarly artist of varietés) has sunbathed at ease under the grape rays and flashes of the cameras, because in this country you were not someone until you came out in the TV.

From brain in the shadow of Late Motiv to face in the Andreu Buenafuente show, where he has not stopped sitting, apparently frivolous but learned, because he knows how to transvestite so that his verb penetrates the mass.

He is an ethologist disguised as a pinton, or a traditional flâneur who walks through our shames, or a lady who seems to kill time with the Hello in the hairdresser when he is actually writing a treatise on anthropology.

Roberto Enriquez He stands in front of the mirror so that we can see the reflection of Bob Pop, that is, his radiant shadow, although during the cave of confinement we no longer knew what the complex and superficial reality was.

He has a lot of Dorian Gray because he is our Oscar Wilde: observant and caustic, esthete and deep, revealing and scandalous, verbiage and brilliant. 24-hour pharmacy of genius, how to take Bob Pop seriously? Through irony, ironing the other way around intelligence.

Has seen pass by Today is the future Scientists, economists, intellectuals, sexologists and even their own boss, but no one better than this prodigy of nature to speak of the Spain that is coming, because to lecture on tomorrow you have to lean on the stick of the present.

Long live Bob! There is no longer a stop.

How do you see it?

Well I don’t see it. Everything has turned so big that I feel that I have no elements on which to project the future. Before, I had certainty about the present and, to imagine tomorrow, I was rescaling. However, today causes me such stupefaction – because it comprises so few solid, secure and earthly elements – that I am unable to conceive what comes next.

How has your husband been in his quarantine?



Very good. I suffer from multiple sclerosis and have reduced mobility, so he is my caregiver, so he cooks, cleans and, during the quarantine, I set up the stage and was in charge of props and lighting so that I could enter the program live . He also works at home and we get along very well: we only have conflicts with bandwidth, because we have to share it to work, because we are all the time with videoconferences …

“If I were the coronavirus, I would have primed myself with Spain”

But it is a pleasure, because we have been seventeen years together, we know each other perfectly and we had a great time, despite living in a small apartment of forty square meters. Ours has much merit.

You worked from Monday to Thursday in Madrid and then returned to Barcelona, ​​although the coronavirus caught you on tour in the Canary Islands.



I was acting out my monologue, Bob Pop’s Days Away, based on the diaries published by Somos Libros, when it all went off. My neurologist recommended that I shut myself up in Barcelona and, since March 13, I have not been out. My husband goes to the pharmacy, makes the purchase, goes down to the errands … He is a holy man!

Before the state of alarm, he underwent an immunosuppressive treatment that lowers his defenses. Have you been afraid?

No, because I am quite unconscious. I have had some anxiety, although I always want to be a very good patient. My main concern, rather than getting sick, is: “My goodness, they are going to have to put me in the ICU! What a nuisance, with how busy they are. I don’t want to bother!” My anguish, basically, was not to disturb the toilets.

“Although I write, I am a very enjoyable reader. I do not read as a writer, but I write as a reader”

At home, we are very careful: every day we take our temperature, we leave the purchase in quarantine, we disinfect the products with alcohol … I’m not afraid. Concern, yes, but I also have it for the future. Until a vaccine is discovered, I do not feel the euphoria of so many people to leave, as if nothing had happened here.

With whom would you like to have been confined?



With my husband. It was the perfect plan. If not, I would have liked to have a very large house and set up a kind of commune with a lot of friends. It would have been wonderful to confine ourselves as a group.

The friends who are left are going to get angry, but who would they be …



Paco Tomás, Leonor Watling, Guillem Clua, Javi Giner, Eva Hache… Before the state of alarm, we had already organized the Government in the shade: a monthly lunch or dinner in which we all met. After cloistered, we have continued to drink vermouth on Sundays to give us a little encouragement, affection and company.

Who would not want him to sneak into his house?



Phew! I am very selective with the people who come into my house.

If it were unavoidable, would the worst sleeping with your enemy be …?



Well, I don’t want Pablo Abascal or Pablo Casado to be there. Well, not even Isabel Díaz Ayuso! Because it sneaks into the houses and does not pay …

Roberto Enriquez by day, Bob Pop by night: 24-hour pharmacy of genius. / LATE MOTIV

Have we gone from the pink press to the red press?



Sure, [la difusión de cotilleos sobre los dirigentes de la antes llamada nueva política] It is one more step of the madness of fake news and post-truth. The phenomenon of the Merlos case and its dissemination in programs such as Sálvame has been no more than a projection. Gossip, as it is contemplated in the salvamized model of television, has given us the possibility that we care very little about the truth while having fun. That already happened with the realities: are you ready or not? Are they actors? “It doesn’t matter, look how funny it is!”

“I am not afraid of becoming infected with coronavirus because I am quite unconscious. But I was worried about having to enter the ICU, because I do not want to disturb or disturb the health workers”

This happens once we assume it as legitimate entertainment, a position that has ended up infecting the news, read those that affect some leaders of Podemos. When a hoax agrees with us about our hatreds, it slips us whether it is true or a lie, because it is actually reinforcing our prejudices. So, basically, they fulfill a social function …

How many books have been read during confinement?



One or two per week.

Less than on vacation, when you binge.



Sure. During the quarantine there were many people who could not concentrate, however the opposite has happened to me. Books have always been a refuge for me. I am reading in a different way, much more evasive, choosing a literature where I can dive. Reading is the maximum disconnect time.

Do not disconnect with TV?



No, because I’m working. When I see it, I think about how this or that is done. Although I write, I am a very enjoyable reader. In that sense, I do not read as a writer, but I write as a reader. And when I wear it, my maxim is as follows: “My criteria for writing should be as strict as the one I have for reading — fun, enjoyment, etc. — but I read for enjoyment and avoidance.”



Bob Pop, screenwriter, writer, monologist, television critic and Roberto Enríquez. / LATE MOTIV

Can you imagine a turn in Spanish cinematography: from the civil war to, damn the warlike language, the fight against the coronavirus?



I don’t want to imagine it. I hope it does not happen, because I hate the warlike comparison with the disease. However, he hated her before: “He fought a hard disease.” No, no, no … You do not fight an illness, but with the temptation not to get out of bed. Doctors fight disease, although it is not a war either, but something else.

Definitely.

In any case, I hope there is no coronaviral genre: This is how we live it, This is what could have happened … Especially since I don’t know when we are going to be able to distance ourselves from this. In fact, the best AIDS movie was made in France long after the first ones started shooting: 120 beats per minute (Robin Campillo, 2017).

“I hate the warlike language of the coronavirus: you don’t fight a disease, doctors do”

Those that occurred during that epidemic did not seem so good to me, therefore I wish that they do not crush us with people in their homes … It would be good for the producers, because they would not spend a lot of pasta, but I would like to save all the scripts, confinement novels and movies.

In When you do Bob there is no longer a stop talks about the great anger that has changed the world. What advance will we get out of this anger?



It is not going to lead us to anything good, because it is a sterile anger. In my book I was talking about flies that had made things change for the better. In this case, if it were so, it will not be because of the anger, but because of the care between us. I want to believe that this will happen, but I am not so clear …

Spain was already nonsense. The coronavirus, if it were more observant, could have passed by this country, which already came with the tragicomedy incorporated as standard.



Don’t believe it. If I were the coronavirus, it would have primed me with Spain. If only for fun: “Let’s see how they react to this absurd size ?!”. And we’ve really lived up to it, huh?

A personal teaching and another that society should have learned?



I think I have not learned anything. Just shut up. And what should others have learned? I am nobody to give lessons.

What will we remember of all this?



Silence in the streets.

And that has not stepped on it.



I haven’t even gotten off the hook! In fact, if I can’t get out until after the summer, here I will be. My dream is to receive at home, but I am not at all eager to take a walk around.

Imagine that on October 1 they decree that the next day there will be a life-long confinement. What is the first thing you would do the day before?



Nothing. I would go home, because I would not want to have a memory of that last day.

Will we be the same?

Yes. We will be less, but the same.



Bob Pop’s bow tie and a Spanish man who seems to be thinking. / LATE MOTIV

