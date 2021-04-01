Hoax on WhatsApp caused thousands to go to get vaccinated in Seville

The Junta de Andalucía had to face a situation that has been repeated countless times during the pandemic: the hoaxes on WhatsApp that alter the order. 2,000 older adults were scheduled to obtain the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Los Bermejales during Holy Thursday. However, a false news that was spread through WhatsApp caused many more people to attend than expected.

According to the information of the aforementioned body, between 4,000 and 5,000 additional people they were presented to the sports center of the Sports Activities Service of the University of Seville. Those who were not cited arrived because, according to the information they received through WhatsApp, it was possible to obtain the vaccine without an appointment. Obviously, it was not possible to attend them because they did not comply with the official protocol.

The biggest problem, however, is that the people named were also harmed by the WhatsApp hoax. Hundreds of them had to wait in the endless line of people despite having an appointment. In addition, the great agglomeration gave rise to moments of confusion and tension; Some were upset at not making their appointment effective, while the more than 4,000 deceived found out about the fake news in full line.

In an attempt to prevent the situation from repeating itself, the Junta de Andalucía came out to warn that the “report” circulating on WhatsApp was completely false: “It is false that you are vaccinating against COVID-19 without prior appointment anywhere Andalusia vaccination point. Ignore the hoaxes and do not go if you have not cited cited«.

It is not the first hoax on WhatsApp that affects the vaccination campaign in Andalusia

Unfortunately, this It is not the first time that a hoax on WhatsApp affects the vaccination campaign in Andalusia. According to the information collected by ABC Sevilla, in recent weeks several hoaxes have emerged whose purpose is to harm the work of health institutions. On Wednesday, for example, another hoax was released that brought together more people than those mentioned in the Faculty of Economics and Business. Weeks ago, a false news story indicated that the vaccines had been finished in a vaccination center, causing some not to come for their first dose.

Due to the growing wave of fake messages, the Junta de Andalucía is preparing a complaint to the National Police. The objective, of course, would be to find those responsible for the hoaxes on WhatsApp.

