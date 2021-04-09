HMD Global announces six new Nokia smartphones

After its attempts to revive great classics such as the little well received Nokia 3310 smartphone, it seems that HMD Global has decided to opt for the creation of new families with their own identity within the Finnish company, with the recent announcement of up to six new models from three different series, focused again on making a place within the increasingly crowded mid-range.

Starting with the X series, the most powerful of the group, made up of Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. Both devices share a similar foundation, which includes Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, a 6.67-inch Full HD + perforated display, a 4,470 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although obviously we can find some differences. The X10, for example, comes equipped with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, while the slightly higher X20 will offer memory options of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a unique option of 128GB of storage.

However, the biggest differences between the two are their camera setups. On the one hand, the Nokia X20 will have a quad rear camera system, with a 64 megapixel main lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Meanwhile, while the Nokia X10 will keep the same auxiliary cameras, it will come under the slight downgrade of its main sensor, making use of a 48 megapixel lens.

As we said, these are not the only models presented by HMD Global. Going down a step, we will find the G series, again composed of two telephones with the same numerical nomenclature, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20. However, on this occasion we will find more differences than similarities, only the design, its 6.5-inch HD + screen, and its 5,050 mAh battery.

And it is that in relation to its internal components, the G20 will have a MediaTek G35 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, in addition to a quad rear camera system with a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle of 5 megapixels, and a depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro lens. While the G10 will arrive somewhat more limited, opting for the MediaTek G25 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, with a standard 13-megapixel camera and the absence of the auxiliary ultra-wide sensor.

Finally, going down to the range and entry prices, we will find the new C series, again made up of two models, Nokia C10 and Nokia C20. Both phones will come equipped with the operating system Android Go, an entry-level Unisoc chipsets, a 6.5-inch 1600×720-pixel screen, a 3,000mAh battery, and the same simple 5-megapixel front and rear camera setup.

Two phones so similar to each other that they will barely vary 14 euros in price, with the only difference being a slightly more powerful processor in the older model, going from four to eight cores at 1.6 GHz.

In addition, designed for both older and younger users, according to HMD, these phones have been tested under “tougher durability tests hardware than the industry average. “

Availability and price

The Nokia X20 will be available globally from May, under two color options Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue and a base price of 349 euros; while the Nokia X10 will arrive slightly later, starting in June, under the Forest and Snow colors and a price of 309 euros for its minor version.

This time the smaller model comes first, the Nokia G10 will be available in select markets globally starting this month in Night and Dusk color options and a price of 139 euros; arriving the Nokia G20 next May, with two color options Night and Glacier, and a starting price of 159 euros.

Finally, the order will be reversed again with the last family, arriving the Nokia C20 during this month, available in sand and dark blue colors, and base prices of 89 euros; landing the Nokia C10 in June, with two color options to choose from between light purple and gray, and a minimum price of only 75 euros.