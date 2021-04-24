H&M rents a suit for free for those who cannot afford one and have a job interview

Physical appearance is important, but especially in a job interview. Some employers place a lot of importance on this issue and being well dressed can add an extra to the candidate. But not everyone has a suit or you can buy it.

For this reason, the Swedish clothing company H&M has launched a solidarity initiative in the United Kingdom and the United States: free suit rental for 24 hours for those who have a job interview and cannot get a suit.

As stated in the Mirror, the initiative is called One / Second / Suit. “Reserve the suit. We will deliver it to you. You succeed in the interview. You return the suit. All free. Work done“says the store itself.

You can make the reservation online and receive the suit at home. If you return it later than 24 hours after delivery, you will have a penalty per day of 50 pounds (about 57 euros), which the company will donate to charitable causes.

What’s more, no need to wash or dry clean the suit Before returning it, as H&M will take care of it, collect the Mirror.

Of course, customers will have to cover any damage to the suit, so they should be careful, since the total value of the suit is 116.94 pounds, about 134 euros. Available sizes range from XS to XXL.