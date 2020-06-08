The quality of the products of HK Audio PREMIUM PR: O it shows in every detail. Made in Germany with first-class components and advanced DSP technology, these speakers offer the exceptional audio performance that their name ‘Premium’ suggests. With more than 150,000 units sold this past decade, the extensive PREMIUM PR: O range of passive and amplified loudspeakers has raised the bar for modular sound systems manufactured in Europe.

This multifunctional booth does a great job as a satellite, as a compact full-range 10 “/ 1” box, or as a low-profile stage monitor. The integrated DSP-based power circuit offers 1,200 watts. And all this makes the PR: O 10 XD a powerful and flexible sound reinforcement tool.

characteristics

10 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter

1200W

Class D bi-amplified

DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus

Integrated control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions

Flat / Boost EQ Presets

Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings

FIR crossover

90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound

Touring case configured to deliver 131dB SPL and punchy bass response

M8 attachment points for easy installation

Made in Germany

Dimensions: 38 x 49 x 29cm

Weight: 13.2 kg

characteristics

12 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter

1200W

Class D bi-amplified

DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus

Integrated control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions

Flat / Boost EQ Presets

Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings

FIR crossover

90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound

Touring case configured to deliver 133dB SPL and bass response with punch

M8 attachment points for easy installation

Made in Germany

Dimensions: 40 x 59 x 31cm

Weight: 16.3 kg

A full-range cab in the classic 12 “/ 1” format, this unit serves up a balanced sound image and high SPL with remarkable intelligibility. Integrated DSP-based power circuit delivers 1,200 watts to make the PR: O 12 D an assertive sound reinforcement tool. It is also the perfect satellite for the subwoofer PR: O 18 SUB.

characteristics

12 ″ size

1200W

Class D bi-amplified

DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus

Integrated control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions

Flat / Boost EQ Presets

Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings

FIR crossover

90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound

Touring case configured to deliver 132dB SPL and punchy bass response

M8 attachment points for easy installation

Made in Germany

Dimensions: 39 x 57 x 36cm

Weight: 18.7 kg

PR: O 15 XD

characteristics

15 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter

1200W

Class D bi-amplified

DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus

Integrated control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions

Flat / Boost EQ Presets

Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings

FIR crossover

90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound

Touring case configured to deliver 133dB SPL and bass response with punch

M8 attachment points for easy installation

Made in Germany

Dimensions: 47 x 62 x 45cm

Weight: 22.6 kg

This 15 ″ speaker packs a lot of punch in mid and bass frequencies than the PR: O 12 D, so it works great for situations where you don’t have a subwoffer. The integrated DSP power circuit offers 1,200 watts, helping to make the PR: O 15 D a powerful sound reinforcement tool.

characteristics

1,200 watts of bi-amplified Class D

DSP with plug-n-play, no complicated menus

Integrated control over EQ, X-over, limiter and more functions

flat equalization / boost presets

quick setting for music or speech

FIR X-Over

custom designed speakers

90 ° x 55 ° on the speaker for optimal sound

Robust housing, to provide 130 dB SPL and powerful bass response

M8 suspension points for easy installation

Made in Germany

5 years warranty

If you want to know more about this range of speakers, you can visit the manufacturer website (in English).

