The quality of the products of HK Audio PREMIUM PR: O it shows in every detail. Made in Germany with first-class components and advanced DSP technology, these speakers offer the exceptional audio performance that their name ‘Premium’ suggests. With more than 150,000 units sold this past decade, the extensive PREMIUM PR: O range of passive and amplified loudspeakers has raised the bar for modular sound systems manufactured in Europe.
This multifunctional booth does a great job as a satellite, as a compact full-range 10 “/ 1” box, or as a low-profile stage monitor. The integrated DSP-based power circuit offers 1,200 watts. And all this makes the PR: O 10 XD a powerful and flexible sound reinforcement tool.
characteristics
10 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter
1200W
Class D bi-amplified
DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus
Integrated thomann control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions
Flat / Boost EQ Presets
Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings
FIR crossover
90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound
Touring case configured to deliver 131dB SPL and punchy thomann bass response
M8 attachment points for easy installation
Made in Germany
Dimensions: 38 x 49 x 29cm
Weight: 13.2 kg
characteristics
12 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter
1200W
Class D bi-amplified
DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus
Integrated thomann control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions
Flat / Boost EQ Presets
Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings
FIR crossover
90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound
Touring case configured to deliver 133dB SPL and thomann bass response with punch
M8 attachment points for easy installation
Made in Germany
Dimensions: 40 x 59 x 31cm
Weight: 16.3 kg
A full-range cab in the classic 12 “/ 1” format, this unit serves up a balanced sound image and high SPL with remarkable intelligibility. Integrated DSP-based power circuit delivers 1,200 watts to make the PR: O 12 D an assertive sound reinforcement tool. It is also the perfect satellite for the subwoofer PR: O 18 SUB.
characteristics
12 ″ size
1200W
Class D bi-amplified
DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus
Integrated control over EQ, Crossover, thomann Limiter and more functions
Flat / Boost EQ Presets
Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings
FIR crossover
90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound
Touring case configured to deliver 132dB SPL and punchy bass response
M8 attachment points for easy installation
Made in Germany
Dimensions: 39 x 57 x 36cm
Weight: 18.7 kg
PR: O 15 XD
characteristics
15 ″ Woofer with 1 ″ Tweeter
1200W
Class D bi-amplified
DSP with Plug ‘n’ Play management without complicated layered menus
Integrated thomann control over EQ, Crossover, Limiter and more functions
Flat / Boost EQ Presets
Tone Knob for Quick Music / Talk Settings
FIR crossover
90º x 55º wide-range beam compression driver horn for optimal sound
Touring case configured to deliver 133dB SPL and thomann bass response with punch
M8 attachment points for easy installation
Made in Germany
Dimensions: 47 x 62 x 45cm
Weight: 22.6 kg
This 15 ″ speaker packs a lot of punch in mid and bass frequencies than the PR: O 12 D, so it works great for situations where you don’t have a subwoffer. The integrated DSP power circuit offers 1,200 watts, helping to make the PR: O 15 D a powerful sound reinforcement tool.
characteristics
1,200 watts of bi-amplified Class D
DSP with plug-n-play, no complicated menus
Integrated control over EQ, X-over, limiter and more functions
flat equalization / boost presets
quick setting for music or speech
FIR X-Over
custom designed speakers
90 ° x 55 ° on the speaker for optimal sound
Robust housing, to provide 130 dB SPL and powerful bass response
M8 suspension points for easy installation
Made in Germany
5 years warranty
If you want to know more about this range of speakers, you can visit the manufacturer website (in English).
