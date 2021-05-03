HIV vaccine improves virus control when antiretrovirals are withdrawn

Currently the people living with him HIV must take daily antiretroviral treatment, since its immune system he is not able to control the virus spontaneously. Now, the results of the clinical trial of the HTI therapeutic vaccine from AELIX Therapeutics show that this vaccine can ‘train’ the immune system to improve the response against this virus.

To study its efficacy, once administered, participants temporarily interrupt antiretroviral treatment and measure virus levels in their blood weekly. for 6 months. The study has shown that the vaccine is safe and that the immune response developed by the participants is directly related to the length of time they have managed to stay off antiretroviral treatment.

40% of those who received the vaccine managed to go 6 months without treatment. In the placebo group, all but one had to restart treatment before 12 weeks

Specifically, of the trial participants who did not have any genetic factors that predisposed them to spontaneously control HIV, one 40% of those who received the drug managed to go 6 months without treatment, unlike the group that received placebo, in which all but one of the participants had to restart treatment before 12 weeks.

This vaccine, designed at the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute and within the framework of the HIVACAT consortium, both promoted by the “la Caixa” Foundation and the Department of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, opens the doors to new healing strategies in combination with other vaccines, immunotherapies or drugs.

The results of the phase I / IIa clinical trial, carried out at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital by the Fight Against AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation (FLS) and IrsiCaixa, has had the collaboration of BCN Checkpoint for the inclusion of study participants and their medical follow-up, and have been presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2021 (CROI).

The clinical trial, called AELIX-002, has only included people who had been detected HIV infection early and who had started receiving treatment very quickly. This inclusion criterion has been key, since these people have an immune system that has not been too weakened by the virus and a smaller viral reservoir than in late diagnoses.

Vaccine mimics ‘supercontrollers’

HIV remains dormant in cells of the immune system as a viral reservoir. That is why, when antiretroviral treatment is stopped, the virus leaves these reservoirs within a few weeks and, since the immune system of most people with the infection cannot spontaneously control HIV, the amount of virus in the blood increases rapidly. However, there is a very small percentage of people who spontaneously generate a very strong immune response against the virus and who have better control of the infection.

“We studied which parts of the virus attacked the immune system of these people to be able to simulate their response against the virus in an artificial way. From here we identify vulnerable parts of the virus and design the HTI vaccine, which expresses these regions of the virus ”, he explains. Beatriz Mothe, IrsiCaixa associate researcher and co-inventor of the HTI vaccine together with Christian brander Y Anuska Llano.

“The results obtained in the laboratory and in animal models were good and that is why we decided to promote the development of vaccines and test them in clinical trials”, remarks Brander, principal investigator at IrsiCaixa and scientific director at AELIX Therapeutics.

Despite the fact that all participants have had detectable virus in their blood at some point, for the first time it is possible to modify the immune response to be more powerful and better control the virus

Beatriz Mothe, researcher at IrsiCaixa

The 97% of those given the vaccine have at least doubled the specific immune response against vulnerable parts of the virus that includes the HTI vaccine. Of these, the people who have had a stronger response against these parts of the virus are those who have been better able to control the virus and go longer without treatment, confirming the direct relationship between the response to vaccination and control of the virus .

“The follow-up of the patients has lasted almost 3 years and was completed during the health emergency generated by the covid-19, a fact that has represented a great challenge”, details Moltó. “Although all participants have had detectable virus in their blood at some point, these results show for the first time that it is possible to modify the immune response to be more powerful and better control the virus.”

The next steps will be to understand how to increase the response and get more participants to stay with lower viral loads for longer without the need for treatment.

