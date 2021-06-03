HIV infections have decreased by 73% of the 80 as of 2019

First person cured of HIV dies 0:42

(CNN) – Forty years have passed since the first cases of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, were identified. Since then, an estimated 2.2 million new infections have occurred in the United States among people 13 years of age and older.

Using data from the National HIV Surveillance System to estimate the annual number of new HIV infections in the United States between 1981 and 2019, researchers from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in English) provided a snapshot of how the demographics of the disease changed. The findings were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The estimated annual incidence of HIV increased from 20,000 infections in 1981 to a peak of 130,400 infections in 1984 and 1985. HIV cases remained stable between 1991 and 2007 with around 50,000-58,000 infections per year. The number of infections has decreased in recent years. The most recent data available is from 2019, when there were 34,800 new infections.

“Incidence reductions during 1981–2019 likely reflect increased availability and access to HIV diagnostics, including high-throughput laboratory technology, site-of-care tests, and over-the-counter test kits; implementation of routine HIV testing and antiretroviral therapy regardless of immune status or stage of disease; and programmatic efforts to increase linkage to care, return to care, behavior change, use of pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis, and syringe service programs, ”the authors wrote.

The report finds that the majority of infections are still attributable to male-to-male sexual transmission: 63%, in 1981, and 41%, in 2019. The number of HIV cases from drug injection has decreased since the late 1990s. 1980s by 93%.

Over the past four decades, the proportion of infections among blacks has increased. Blacks accounted for 29% of infections in 1981 and 41% in 2019. Hispanics accounted for 16% of cases in 1981 and 29% in 2019. The proportion of infections in White people decreased from 56% in 1981 to 25% in 2019.

While women are generally less likely to be diagnosed with HIV, the proportion of infections among women has more than doubled – from 8% in 1981 to 18% in 2019.

“An important factor in reducing HIV infection has been the involvement of people who have or are at risk of contracting HIV, community activists, scientists, politicians, and public health officials in leading the national and community response to this epidemic, ”the authors wrote. “Communication and collaboration between these groups has resulted in a more robust, equitable and effective response.”