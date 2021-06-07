HIV-AIDS: after 40 years of research, how is the vaccine going?

. / Photos: AP

WASHINGTON.

Four decades of inquiry about the AIDS have enabled researchers around the world to carry out immense advances, transforming what was long a death warrant in a disease with which we can live.

But despite these advances, the HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), what causes the AIDS (in the same way that SARS-CoV-2 causes covid-19), it does not yet have a vaccine to combat the infection before the development disease.

Here is a summary of that search in the fight against this virus that affects 38 million people worldwide.

Why a vaccine?

Access to antiretroviral drugs, which help keep the viral load in the body of infected people low and keep them healthy, has become widespread. They also help prevent the transmission of HIV to their partners.

People who are at high risk of infection can also take so-called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill that is given daily and reduces the risk of infection by 99%.

But access to drugs is not established in all parts of the world, “laments Hanneke Schuitemaker, director of vaccine discovery at Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Even developed countries have large socioeconomic disparities in access to these treatments, and vaccines have historically been the most effective tools to eradicate infectious diseases.

J&J is currently conducting two human clinical trials for its candidate vaccine, and the first results from one of them could emerge “later this year,” says Schuitemaker.

Why is it so difficult to develop?

Vaccines against covid-19, developed in record time and demonstrating remarkable efficacy and safety, have made it possible to drastically reduce infections in countries with access to sufficient doses.

Many of these drugs use technologies that were first tested with HIV.

So why haven’t they worked against AIDS so far?

The human immune system does not recover itself from HIV, although it has become very clear that it could recover quite well from COVID-19, “compares Larry Corey, principal investigator of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), a organization that finances the development of vaccines against this virus around the world.

Covid-19 vaccines work by making antibodies that bind to the spike protein of the virus and prevent it from infecting human cells.

HIV, a ‘retrovirus’, integrates into the DNA of the contaminating organism, which serves as a ‘host’.

HIV also has so-called spike proteins, but while we only know of a few dozen well-identified variants of covid-19, HIV shows hundreds, even thousands of variants in every infected person, explains William Schief, an immunologist who is leading the development of a messenger RNA vaccine against HIV at the Scripps Research Institute.

Therefore, to be effective, the vaccine must stop the infection completely, not just reduce the amount of virus that HIV releases into the body.

At what stage are the investigations?

So far, decades of attempts to develop an HIV vaccine have been unsuccessful.

The only candidate vaccine that ever provided protection against the virus was deemed too ineffective last year in a clinical trial called ‘Uhambo’, conducted in South Africa.

J & J’s is currently being tested with 2,600 women from sub-Saharan Africa, and the first results of this trial, dubbed ‘Imbokodo’, are expected in the coming months.

The efficacy of this remedy is also evaluated in the ‘Mosaic’ trial in 3,800 men who have sex with other men or trans people in the United States, South America and Europe.

The J&J vaccine against HIV uses the same technology as against covid-19, that of the “viral vector”: a very common type of virus called adenovirus is modified to carry genetic information in the body to fight the target virus, producing in this process molecules capable of eliciting an immune response against a broad spectrum of HIV strains.

The boosters in this vaccine directly include synthetic proteins.

Another promising approach is to generate “broad-spectrum neutralizing antibodies,” which adhere to areas that many HIV variants have in common.

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and the Scripps Research Institute recently published the results of a preliminary step in a trial showing that their candidate vaccine stimulates the production of rare immune cells, which produce precisely this type of antibody.

These institutions hope to be able to take the next step in the development of their vaccine using messenger RNA technology, in partnership with Moderna.

This remedy aims, through various doses, to “educate” little by little the B lymphocytes that produce the antibodies.

The researchers also hope to train other lymphocytes, the “T” cells, to kill cells that have been infected after all.

The candidate vaccine is still far from being able to claim a proper clinical trial, but William Schief says he hopes that the immunizer, which turns cells into vaccine factories and whose technology has been tested against COVID-19, will establish a before and after an after against HIV.

jrr

Related Content: HIV infection rate fell by 73% in the US between 1981 and 2019 Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV diagnosis Clinica Condesa participates in HIV vaccine trial