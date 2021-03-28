Hitmen murdered a former champion

An attack from a car by hitmen ended in a triple homicide shook Rosario in the early hours of Saturday. And the shots had a full impact on national boxing: Among the victims is Brain Zarza (14-2-3, 8 KO), a former Latin super lightweight champion in 2015.

La Cobra, away from the rings since 2017 and barely 27 years old, had opened a gym in the city of Santa Fe to collaborate with those most in need and those addicts who need help. SAccording to the newspaper La Nación, this social participation had turned him against drug lords in the area, who forced him to close the doors of the facility.

Zarza’s last fight as a professional was in June 2017: he beat Leandro Almagro (28-25-4, 4 KO) by unanimous decision, in his hometown.

