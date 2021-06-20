Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard goes to the top of the box office

The box office presents some changes. A Quiet Place 2 will lose its reign in the box office, after almost a month in the leadership.

The box office has been fluctuating in recent days, since this month there have been no premieres of superhero movies or adaptations of other products. These movies have ruled in the box office all these years, but the moments when they are absent, other productions make their way.

This is the case of June 2021, in which although Disney he played it with two titles, Cruella Y Luca, has not achieved the conquest of audiences. The one that did succeed was the new piece of the Wanverso (James Wan’s Cinematic Universe), Warren File 3, which was at the top for three weeks.

However, he lost the top because a great creation with a luxurious cast, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, stole the credit. The film is starring Ryan reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson Y Salma Hayek and is the sequel to Hitman’s Bodyguard. The footage places the top two in Italy in an operation to prevent Hayek’s character from being caught. The R-rated cosmic action has already grossed $ 15 million in its first five days.

So things, A Quiet Place 2, with Emily blunt Y John krasinski at the head of the cast, it is relegated to second place. The second part of the suspense story reaches 8 million collected.

Krasinski’s bet gets hit in the box office.

On the other hand, forecasts expect that the third and fourth positions will be occupied, respectively, by Peter Rabbit 2 Y Cruella. Next weekend would be crucial for what comes from now on for these titles. However, everything could vary.

In the same way, so many surprises bring a big bump. The disappointment of the day was In The

Heights. The musical directed by the acclaimed Lil manuel miranda It promised to be a resounding success at the box office and critics, but apparently it was not received in this way and a meeting of approximately 1.40 million is expected.

Source: Collider