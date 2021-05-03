Hitler’s Treasure: They plan to unearth 48 boxes of gold valued at 700 million dollars hidden in a former Nazi brothel

Next week, treasure hunters plan to unearthr 48 boxes of gold valued at $ 700 million allegedly hidden in a former Nazi brothel, and that they would be part of a treasure gathered towards the end of World War II in order to get Adolf Hitler to establish a Fourth Reich.

According to the researchers, hidden under the grounds of a palace in the southern Polish town of Minkowskie are 10 tons of gold, jewelry and other valuables They belonged to private German collectors who gave their belongings to the Schutzstaffel (SS), the Nazi police, in exchange for protection when the Russian army began to advance in Poland.

Said treasure would have been stolen and hidden by orders of Heinrich Himmler, the head of the SS, in order to establish a Fourth Reich once World War II ended. The riches would have been hidden by an SS officer on the grounds of an 18th century Polish palace where a brothel would then have been established for Nazi officers.

The treasure clues

The presumed location of this and other Nazi treasures would have been revealed by a map that belonged to a secret lodge, several secret documents, and the diary of a high-ranking SS officer signed under the pseudonym Michaelis.

Roman furmaniak, director of the Silesian Bridge Foundation leading the treasure hunt, explained to the English press that another SS officer identified as von Stein wrote a letter to one of the women who worked in the brothel, who was his mistress, and that responded to the name of “Inge”.

“My dear Inge, I will fulfill my assignment, with the will of God. Some transports were successful. The remaining 48 heavy chests from the Reichsbank and all the family chests that I hereby entrust to you. Only you know where they are located. May God help you and help me to fulfill my mission ”, says the letter revealed by the foundation.

What will happen to the treasure

When the Russian army was established in Poland, Inge would have changed her identity and appearance, she married but continued to care for the treasure located in the palace. The building served as the headquarters of the Red Army and the Polish Army; later it was a city hall office, a kindergarten and even a cinema. Currently, the land of the ruined building is leased by the Silesian Bridge Foundation, which will shortly begin the treasure hunt in cooperation with the Polish Ministry of Culture.

If they find the treasure, the investigators’ goal is to return the belongings to the surviving members of their original owners in order to continue the historical reconciliation. The diary and the other documents have revealed 11 other places where other treasures weighing 28 tons would presumably be hiddenBut the first excavations will begin in Minkowskie, where logistics will be easier.