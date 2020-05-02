The Nazi dictatorAdolf Hitlerand his wife,Eva Braun,committed suicide on April 30, 1945 in a Berlin bunker, beset by Soviet forces amid the ashes of the empire that “was to last 1,000 years.” They had been married less than 40 hours. Hitler had turned 56 ten days earlier.

After hosting a kind of impromptu wedding breakfast in the middle of the night from 29 to 30,Hitler shot himself the following afternoon. Braun chose thepoisoningby cyanide to kill himself, according to the final conclusions of the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper, in charge of reconstructing the last hours of the dictator, object of rumors, exaggerations and contradictory conclusions.The discovery of an annex to Hitler’s will, months later, helped clarify the picture.

In the previous hours, the dictator said goodbye one by one of the last allies he had left in his circle of friends and subordinates, confined with him inthe Führerbunker in Berlin, Soviet forces were less than 500 meters away. At around 3.30 p.m., Hitler and his wife killed themselves.

At no time on that day was Hitler able to choose his successor. Initially, according to his last will, he intended to appoint his Propaganda Minister,Joseph Goebbels, but a formal transfer of powers never occurred.

By cons, he was the vice chancellor of the Reich,Hermann Goering, who demanded that Hitler give him command while the head of the Nazi regime’s executing apparatus,the SS, Heinrich Himler, tried to negotiate the surrender with the allies. One of Hitler’s last decisions was to arrest both of them.The regime that started with Hitler 12 years earlier ended with him that same day.

Following Hitler’s instructions, the two bodies were transferred outside through an emergency exit, to the garden at the rear of the Reich Chancellery, where they were burned to ashes.The building is still closed today, semi-destroyed first by Soviet forces and later by the former German Democratic Republic that emerged in Berlin after the war.

Hitler could see the rubble. In one of his last public appearances, he emerged from the bunker to award the Iron Cross to members of the Hitler Youth who had made one last attempt to prevent the advance of Soviet troops. The initiative, practically suicidal, was encouraged by the dictator himself months before, in one of his last speeches to the nation, to which he exhorted to answer the chain of disasters of recent weeks.“We will overcome the crisis,” he snapped, “with unwavering will.”

Two days before the death of Hitler, his Italian ally, the fascist dictatorBenito Mussolini,he was shot by the Italian partisan Walter Audisio. The bodies of Mussolini and his lover, Clara Petacci, were exhibited in the Milanese square of Loreto.Germany succumbed to absolute chaos, among reports of mass suicides among officials and the civilian population as the Allied and Soviet forces advanced.

Hitler made sure that neither the German industrial infrastructure was left standing, which he ordered destroyed so that it did not fall into the hands of the enemy.

The Reich ended up headless –Goebbels committed suicide shortly thereafter – almost literally made ash and Germany in ruins as of the afternoon of April 30. What happened with the cremation is still the subject of some dispute among historians, who doubt the reliability of the Soviet documents: the remains of Hitler, Braun, Goebbels and their family, as well asthe dictator’s dogs were exhumedand the ashes scattered in a river in northern Germany.

As might be expected after a death of such magnitude, a large part of the German population refused to believe that the dictator had died, as the British intelligence officer would verify a year laterW. Byford-Jones,after surveying around twenty Berliners, all with formal education.

“Only one of them believed that Hitler was dead. The other 19 admitted knowing the date of his birthday, and were convinced that he was still alive. They spoke of him without reproach. And I also discovered that children, generally a good guide to understand the beliefs of adults, they spoke of their ‘Uncle Adolf’ as a living being. Almost all, without exception, “he declared, according to the book”Hitler’s Death ‘,by Ada Petrova and Peter Watson.

