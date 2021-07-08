hit them with 23 rockets of 900 tons each

How do we proceed if we learn that a huge asteroid is approaching and hitting Earth? Back in 2015, NASA and ESA put on the table the idea of ​​diverting it by firing a rocket at it, something that they will initially try to do in October 2022. Now it is China that has a similar plan, with the difference that it is something more beast: fire 23 rockets of 900 tons each.

That’s the idea proposed by a study funded by the Chinese government. According to this study, China could launch 23 Long March 5 (CZ-5) rockets, the largest in its fleet, which would hit the asteroid and could divert it from its trajectory. The goal is not to break the asteroid into pieces (because those pieces could still be potentially dangerous), but alter the route so that it passes by.

A study based on the asteroid Bennu

Although the risk of a sizable asteroid hitting Earth is negligible, there is and the consequences could be devastating. The atmosphere, in principle, can take care of those bodies of 30 meters or less, but in space there are huge rocks. Very huge. One of them is Bennu.

Bennu is one of those “potentially dangerous” asteroids that could crash into Earth, although it is true that odds are 1 in 2,700. Bennu is a 510-meter asteroid, roughly like the Empire State Building. The name is probably familiar, since the OSIRIS-REx space probe managed to land on its surface in 2018. The Chinese study is based on this asteroid.

As detailed in the study, to modify the trajectory of the asteroid would require a lot of kinetic energy. What China is proposing is to launch 23 Long March 5 rockets from different parts of China, but all at the same time. To get to Bennu they would have to travel about three years. Once there, each rocket would hit the asteroid, one after the other. Each one would push it a little bit.

One of the keys to the study is the Assembled Kinetic Impactor (AKI). Roughly speaking, an AKI Combine the spaceship with the upper stage of the launch vehicle. That is to say, which stage and ship do not separate once it has been managed to escape from Earth. In this way, the researchers point out, the mass of the upper stage of the launch vehicle is retained, thereby increasing the mass of the impactor and increasing the efficiency of the deflection.

With 23 impacts, the study says, the asteroid would deviate 1.4 times the radius of the Earth. It is not “much” in spatial terms, but it would be enough for it not to impact. In the words of the researchers, this technique “makes it possible to deflect large Bennu-like asteroids with a nuclear-weapon-free technique with a launch time of 10 years.”

Via | SCMP