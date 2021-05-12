Hit-Monkey series will be amazing according to production

The MODOK series showrunner for Hulu touched on the Hit-Monkey-based production. For the executive, the latter will be surprising, based on what has been done so far.

The series of Hit-monkey is one of the most enigmatic productions of Marvel studios. However, as it will be released in Hulu and not in Disney +, the information and media exposure in this regard is much less. However, one of the executives of another show from the production company said he saw a preview and was pleasantly surprised.

Jordan blum, showrunner of MODOK, gave some statements about the program in question, which is still in the process of production. “You know? I’m excited that people can see Hit-Monkey. I’ve seen a bit and it looks amazing, “said the producer.

These titles were to be part of a group of products that were to be linked to a larger one. The streaming platform was going to put aside its familiar tone, what they were looking for was a more adult content of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ that would end up joining in The Offenders.

In addition to the above, they were going to be part of the megaproject Howard The Duck Y Tigra and Dazzler, but the latter were canceled (at least temporarily).

Above all the above, Blum also gave some statements in conversation with Comic book. “I was asking about the other shows because they were possibly going to be on The Offenders if it ever became. It was really cool. Everyone was able to do their own thing. We do not change anything in our program. But no, you know, I think you want to give the showrunners a bit of freedom to establish their characters and the voice of the shows and not worry too much about how everything fits together. That was going to be my burden. “

Finally, it will be necessary to see what will happen later with such assemblies. Hit-Monkey does not yet have a set release date.