Hit Ghislaine Maxwell; Jeffrey Epstein’s right-hand man accused of sex trafficking

The british Ghislaine maxwell, supposed right arm of the financial magnate Jeffrey Epstein, was accused this Monday for the first time of sex trafficking of minors by the Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which assures that it convinced a 14-year-old teenager to maintain relations with the businessman and paid her for it.

In the federal indictment, filed in Manhattan, it is noted that on numerous occasions, between 2001 and 2004, the young woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, gave Epstein massages while naked at her residence in Palm Beach, Florida, which she used to maintain sexual intercourse with her.

These are new charges that go beyond those that have weighed against Maxwell until now, in which the British was accused of helping Epstein recruit girls and persuade them to finally abuse them, but did not include the trafficking allegations. sexual.

The indictment notes that after the teenager gave Epstein massages, Maxwell or others who worked for him, they paid her hundreds of dollars in cash, and that, in addition, they encouraged the young woman to recruit other girls to also provide sexual massages.

The young woman would then have introduced several teenagers to Epstein and Maxwell, who also received payments of hundreds of dollars for erotic massages.

The new indictment comes nine months after Maxwell’s arrest at a New Hampshire residence in upstate New York.

Maxwell has been in prison since last July awaiting his trial, on July 12, after the judge in the case, Alison Nathan, denied him bail, alleging that he has many means to flee, since who is the daughter of British publishing entrepreneur Robert Maxwell and also has three passports.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in the Manhattan prison cell in which he was staying in August of that same year, just a month after he was formally accused of abusing and exploiting dozens of adolescents both in his Manhattan mansion (New York) and in his residence in Palm Beach (Florida) and his property in the Virgin Islands.

