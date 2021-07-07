Hit for Suns: Saric, cruciate ligament tear

Until the last day, injuries will be protagonists in the NBA. The last to fall, Dario Saric. The interior of Phoenix Suns, after poor support, he was forced to leave the first game of the Finals before the end of the first quarter, with only two minutes on the court. After undergoing the corresponding tests, the news is negative. According to the Arizona franchise report, the player has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Although the estimated time of absence has not been reported, an injury that, almost certainly, will prevent him from continuing to compete with his team in the final phase.

The absence, although it does not fall on any of the great stars of the team, will have an impact on the tie. At the very least, in Monty Williams’ rotation, which is affected. Throughout the playoffs, the Croatian player had only missed three games; in the rest, he averaged 10.5 minutes, with a production of 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 assist. Without your presence, the inner game of the champion of the West is diminished, because it does not have a large number of troops. Deandre Ayton, in a formidable state of form, is the one who monopolizes practically all the protagonism and, until now, Saric was his only ‘natural’ replacement.

At the time of the injury, after a dispute over the ball with Brook Lopez, the Suns player was already very sore. Without going any further, he required help to go to the team’s changing rooms, where he was treated in the first instance. In his place, Frank Kaminsky entered, but in a testimonial way. The American, who could oppose the minutes of his partner, was only four minutes on the floor. Now, Williams will have to consider what alternatives he has to rest Ayton, Saric’s main role. In the first game against the Bucks, the coach, successfully, raised several quintets without any big man, who can pay him a good part of the new minutes to cover.