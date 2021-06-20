Hit-and-run at gay pride parade leaves one dead in the US

WILTON MANORS.

A driver rammed on Saturday with a pick up van to spectators at the beginning of parade of pride gay in the south of Florida, where killed a person and left serious to otherauthorities said.

The driver acted like it was part of Stonewall Pride Parade on Wilton manors but sped up suddenly when he was told that he was next and rolled over victims, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to WSVN-TV.

Wilton Manors is located north of Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said one of the victims died of the injuries. The other is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

The authorities did not provide further details about the victims for the time being, nor did they say whether they considered what happened intentional.

‘All possibilities’

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson told reporters that authorities are investigating “all possibilities” with the collaboration of the FBI.

Adamson said authorities are in conversation with the driver, but declined to say whether charges have already been filed against him.

Trantalis said he believed the run over was “deliberate” and an attack on the LGBTQ + community.

Photographs and video from the scene show Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears in a convertible at the parade.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Wasserman Schultz said she was safe and sound, but “deeply shocked and devastated by the loss of a life.”

I am very devastated by what happened in this celebration, “she said. May the memory of life lost be a blessing, ”added Schultz.

Spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel that she was with her family where the parade began.

All of a sudden the truck was heard speeding up, crashing and going over a fence, “said Currie.

It was definitely an intentional act on the lanes of traffic ”, he considered.

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public is not in danger.

Although authorities continue to collect information, we know that two people who were marching to celebrate inclusion and equality were hit by a vehicle, “Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement.

This tragedy took place a short distance from me and my team (the Broward Sheriff’s Office), and we are devastated to have witnessed this horrible incident.

June is Pride Month to commemorate the June 1969 police raid on gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to a revolt by LGBTQ Americans and fueled the gay rights movement.

