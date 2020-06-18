Golden State Warriors need that Andrew Wiggins Improve your game by trying to win the NBA next season. The former Wolves have never been a reliable shooter and so he is now trying to improve a facet in which the Bays are infallible.

The No. 1 draft pick is averaging 33.2 percent on 3s during his career and wants to improve those percentages from next season. And he has set to work. In a recent video we can see him training and nailing 17 triples in a row: