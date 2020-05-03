“Dear President Truman, if I do not bother you and if you do not find my message ill-disposed, accept the humble call of a young man who is very far from the United States, however well-known he is, and asks him for help to make a dream come true. to date it has not been achieved. Let me introduce myself. My name is Salvatore Giuliano ». Thus began the letter that this Italian wrote in the spring of 1947 to the American President Harry S. Truman pleading with him to annex Sicily to the United States in the face of “the Communist invasion of Italy.”

The bandit himself assumed that the US president would not have a clear idea of ​​who he was because journalists either described him as “a legendary hero” or as “a common criminal.” That is why, in this letter attributed to him, he went on to tell him about his life since in 1943, at age 21, he killed a policeman and became an outlaw. Giuliano had fought in his own way on the side of the Allies during World War II and had joined the Sicilian Independence Movement.

After the war ended, Giuliano believed that Italy would be “a victim of foreigners, especially the Russians” and in a show of superiority, he wrote to Truman on behalf of the “hundreds of thousands of men” waiting in Sicily “to be released »Of communism.

The journalist Gilbert Graziani explained it this way in an extensive report on the mafia that he published in “Blanco y Negro” in 1968: “After the war, the Mafia favors for a time the Sicilian separatist movement. Salvatore Giuliano, who had killed his first carabinero in 1943 for failing to deliver a quintal of wheat, was promoted to chief of army. He was emboldened to the point of offering Sicily to President Truman to form a new American state.

In the Sicilian mountains of Montelepre, Giuliano and his gang put the Italian Police in check for a decade. With his dashing appearance, which looked more like that of a student or a young man of good family than that of a criminal, with his letters to the newspapers, the posters that his henchmen posted at night on the walls of the towns, mocking the vigilance of The Police, and the interviews that he gave in his hiding places, Giuliano knew how to gain a reputation for being a generous and romantic bandit, forced to live outside the law by an injustice. A defender of the oppressed and an ardent supporter of Sicilian independence. However, to his credit he had around three hundred deaths and not all caused during the skirmishes in the mountains. Many of his victims were sentenced and executed with the greatest cold blood, according to ABC.

In the bloody history of this famous bandit, a tragic event occurred on the outskirts of Palermo on May 1, 1947, just ten days after the left achieved a relative majority in the regional elections. On the occasion of the Labor Party, some 2,000 people had gathered that morning in a field known as Portella della Ginestra. Suddenly, strangers began firing machine guns at the crowd for an endless ten minutes. They were Giuliano and his men. Eleven people were killed and thirty wounded.

“Turiddu”, as Giuliano was popularly known, still continued his kidnappings, murders and extortion for almost three more years, in the face of futile efforts by the Italian Police to capture him. ABC was giving an account in its pages of this long manhunt, which ended in 1950.

“Salvatore Giuliano was killed in an ambush by the” carabinieri “near Marsala,” the newspaper titled on July 6. According to the first official reports, the 28-year-old bandit had been caught in the Castelvetrano region, more than 80 kilometers from Palermo, suggesting that he intended to flee the island. “He was cornered when he was crouched against a rough wooden fence. A flurry of machine gun rifles killed him before he could use the same class weapon he wielded. He was wearing American soldier pants, a white T-shirt and wearing new sandals. On the middle finger of his right hand was a huge diamond, “reported the agencies.

The newspapers praised the figure of Giuliano’s victor, Colonel Luca, head of the Italian banditry repression forces, who was promoted to general after that operation. Giuliano’s file at the Police offices consisted of 3,074 pages.

Days later, however, a new version of the bandit’s death was known, very different from the official one and the rumors that ran through Sicily. «Nothing of what has been said about the death of Giuliano -the most famous bandit of the century- has responded, to the brief truth of the facts. Neither has he fallen by the shots of the “carabinieri”, nor has he been seduced by the vain claim of a car from film operators, nor has he had to use the revolver or the machine gun for his defense, nor has he been surprised on the street in the wee hours of the morning, not even the place where the body was found was properly where it had ceased to exist. Everything that has been said and written and much more is entirely false. And the version of the Police, a fantasy, to some extent justified, “said Julián Cortes Cavanillas.

The dreaded bandit had been betrayed by his cousin and lieutenant Gaspar Pisciotta, according to the ABC correspondent’s account. The bandit has died in his sleep, perhaps without realizing anything. Like all those who get used to sleeping in the serene, he covered his head with his arms. Pisciotta, who was lying down in the neighboring room, when he was certain that his cousin was sleeping soundly, pointed the pistol at the back of his neck, but with a bad pulse, he hit him on the back with the first blow and the second one under the armpit. These are the two wounds that, according to microscopic examination, could not have been produced by shooting from a distance ».

Pisciotta took Giuliano’s body to the courtyard where it “officially” appeared, and the carabinieri fired at him with a machine gun blast. According to a latest version of the death of «Turiddu», the plan of the Italian Police was to shoot down Pisciotta when he handed over the body of Giuliano, but Giuliano pointed a machine gun at him and he fled in an official car, after threatening to death to the driver.

Although Pisciotta stated in the trial that he had killed his cousin on the orders of the Interior Minister, suspicions soon fell on the Mafia. “He ended up finding it too annoying,” Graziani said. So “he had him murdered by his lieutenant and notified the police. The epic of Giuliano, naive and bloody “Robin of the Woods”, assassin of trade unionists, communists, peasants and policemen, had ended ».

Giuseppe Cucinella, who for a long time was his right hand and was being processed in Viterbo for the May 1 massacre, received the news of Giuliano’s death with astonishing calm. “I’m not interested,” he said, “but let me smoke a cigarette in your memory.”

