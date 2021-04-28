History repeats itself: video shows police fatally shooting Latino in Chicago



Images taken from the video of police body cameras and provided by the Civil Office of Accountability in the Police in Chicago that show the altercation that culminated in the death of Hispanic Anthony Álvarez.

Photo: Supplied / CIVILIAN OFFICE OF POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY / EFE

CHICAGO, Illinois – Images released Wednesday again question the violent actions of the Chicago Police Department, for the death in a chase on foot of an allegedly armed Hispanic who when he falls shouts “Why are you shooting me?”

The officer replied: “You had a weapon”, which according to the Police was a pistol that was recovered at the scene, although the video filmed by the camera carried by the agent who shot Anthony Alvarez, 22, shows that he did not seem to be targeting anyone before falling down.

It is the second time in two weeks that the Civil Police Responsibility Office (COPA) has published images of a fatal police shooting involving Latinos.

The first incident occurred on March 29 and the victim was 13-year-old Adam Toledo, after being pursued through alleys in the Mexican neighborhood of La Villita. The teenager was unarmed and with his hands up when he was shot in the chest.

Álvarez’s death occurred two days later, in the Northwest Portage Park neighborhood, under similar circumstances.

Officers yelled “Drop the gun!” twice before shooting

Police said the incident began around 12:18 a.m. on March 31. Security camera video shows Alvarez walking through a gas station parking lot, before a Chicago Police Department vehicle with its lights on began to chase him.

Álvarez flees first through an alley and then down Eddy Street, while two officers pursue him on foot. Video recorded by a residential security camera shows Álvarez, who appears to have a gun in his right hand and his phone in his left.

When hit, one of the officers yells at him: “Drop the gun!” twice before firing five shots. Álvarez did not fire his gun at the policemen, nor did he point them at them.

As he lay on the ground, the officers applied a tourniquet to his right leg, which was bleeding profusely. Taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Attorneys for the Álvarez family today issued a joint statement with the Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, where they foresee possible protests over the incident and urge that those who wish to express themselves “do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and Chicago residents.”

Persecution started for traffic offense

According to the Police Department, the pursuit was caused by a minor traffic violation. The mayor told local media that it was “unacceptable” for something so small to result “in someone being shot to death.”

“That is not acceptable to me and it shouldn’t be to anyone,” he said during a press conference.

COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy reported that the agency recommended to the Police Department that the officer who shot and killed Álvarez be relieved of his police powers pending an investigation.

Since Toledo’s death, there have been peaceful protests and widespread calls for police reform to control police use of deadly force in Chicago. Even lawyers and activists have called for a special investigation by the Justice Department.

It’s a statement, the Illinois Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) He said today that the videos “show that the lack of meaningful police reform in Chicago is not only costing the city lives, it is psychologically affecting communities of color.”