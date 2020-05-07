Like the Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover, the Safari could be driven down the street and on the dirt road

The Volkswagen Safari, popularly also known in Germany as the Kurierwagen, in the UK as Trekker, in the United States as The thing, and in Mexico as Safari, is a small military vehicle produced by Volkswagen from 1968 to 1980.

The Safari Developed for the West German Army in the late 1960s, this multi-purpose vehicle was based on the Type 182 Kübelwagen used during World War II.

In September 1969, under the Frankfurt Motor Show It was the presentation of the Volkswagen type 181, which did not deny being an updated version, slightly larger and slightly heavier than this year’s Kübelwagen only 16 vehicles were produced and of which only one survives in the Netherlands

In 1970 production begins in Mexico, with parts imported from Germany. Sales of the Safari for civilian use began in Europe and Mexico during 1971, and in the United States in 1972.

Starting in 1972, the Safari is manufactured in Mexico with locally supplied parts.

Like the Vocho, the Safari had the engine mounted in the rear, so the front behavior of the car, in addition to carrying the spare tire and the gas tank, served as a trunk.

Like the Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover, the Safari could be driven down the street and on the dirt road, as well as being a convertible.

With the change in standards in car regulations, Volkswagen suspended the marketing of cars for civil use in 198 when the Puebla plant only produced 695 units.

Volkswagen manufactured 140,768 units of the Safari, of which 64,254 units were made in Mexico.

