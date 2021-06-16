History of the Spanish Opal medals: Medal 110: Nadal still did not have it all

Rafael Nadal He did not arrive at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games as an exotic athlete to admire and with whom to be surprised. As for admiring, yes. To be surprised, to the extent that in each match and tournament he surprises the world. Because Rafael Nadal Parera, 22 at the time, was part of that ‘sport of every day’ that did not have to wait for the Olympic events to claim weight and notoriety. Nadal was not only one of the stars of Spanish sports, but also one of the most loved, admired and followed athletes worldwide.

The Beijing Olympic Games weren’t just Michael’s Phelps, those of Usain Bolt, Shawn’s Johnson or those of the nth Dream team. They were also those of Rafael Nadal. If you want to expand, perhaps those of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but if you had to stay with a single name, those of Rafael Nadal. Because he had the role of rebellious conqueror of a throne from which, before his appearance, Roger Federer gave the world of tennis with the magnificence of the Olympian Zeus of Phidias.

Nadal, more than Santana, more than Indurain, had led his back to Spanish tennis to a superior status. In his favor, the role of tennis as a global phenomenon and having achieved it in a world, that of the 21st century, in which distances no longer exist. In 2008 Rafael Nadal was a worldwide idol. First, for what has been achieved. At 22 he had five Grand Slam titles: four consecutive Roland Garros and one, especially mythical, the Wimbledon that was played a month and a half before the Games. He had been, at 18, the hero of the Davis cup that Spain conquered against the United States in 2004. Tournaments had been won in all colors, categories and surfaces, breaking precocious records …

JOS A. GARCAMARCA

That, however, had already been done to a greater or lesser extent by other tennis players. The youth thing helped. But what distinguished Nadal from other stars it was his personality and image. Energy seemingly unbridled on the court but always concentrated, inside and outside of it. And always between an air of youthful rebellion and supervening sporting maturity. Apart from all that he achieved the impossible to stop that majestic Federer. First, Roger could command everywhere except clay: it was Rafa’s territory, whathe had won all the Roland Garros from 2005 onwards. Afterwards, every time they faced each other, he defeated him in most of their clashes. That to Roger, from Agassi and company there was no need to speak. But then he got into his head to try the impossible to beat Roger in his field: the grass of Wimbledon, which is the final step of the tennis myths. In theory it was not possible: Nadal was Spanish, then Earthman. Certainly since the 1990s the label had fallen somewhat, but even so, Wimbledon was still too far away.

And I tried with the delivery of every task that was set. In 2006 I played the final and lost it. In 2007 I played it again and lost it more tightly. And in 2008 he won what for many, as a John mcenroe that some tennis knows, it was the best game of all time. On the former there was general consensus that it was John and Bjorn himself Borg they played in 1981 in the same place and occasion: the Wimbledon final. In 2008 Nadal beat Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7 and 9-7, after four hours and 46 minutes of the game that ended up becoming seven to play almost in the dark because of the rain. A peak triumph that made both protagonists legendary, but the winner more, of course.

And after that, the Olympic Games played: more legend to conquer and, for Nadal, a pending account despite his still brief career. In 1992 Rafa was six years old. In 1996, 10. He had already lived witnessing the successes of the new Spanish sport. I knew that the Games made you immortal of the sport or, simply, that they were ‘something else’ and I wanted to be there. He could have been an Olympian in 2004 but a Les in It cost him to earn the place by rnking. It took his uncle and trainer, Toni, his thing to convince him not to force his recovery to be in Athens. In the end he was present: he played the double next to Carlos Moy, one of its supporters. They lasted a game but the experience was worth it. In 2004 he was one of many but in 2008, as a world sports leader, he ran to Beijing and unlike other divos who sought privacy, he immersed himself in the atmosphere of the Olympic Village, to live with the rest of athletes, young and old.

That he was a favorite was something else. Each game had to be fought, he knew well, and if tennis is a world of surprises, the Olympian is usually more so. A bit like in the Davis Cup, there are small ones that get bigger and big ones that get smaller. For example, in Athens 2004, the Chilean Nicols won gold. Mass. In Beijing Roger and Rafa were number one but be careful. There was, for example, a Serbian boy named Novak Djokovic that he had between eyebrows to be for Nadal the same that he had been for Federer. When Rafa premiered at Roland Garros 2007 some shoes that read “Come on, Rafa”, he wrote with a marker over his “Come on Nole.”

In Beijing there were few surprises: everyone more or less complied. Federer said goodbye in the quarterfinals, but pushed by a player who may have gone further than he did: James Blake. TO Djokovic the draw gave him a semifinal with Nadal. Rafa came to her after initially yielding a set to Starace (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) and then crush the former number one Hewitt (6-1, 6-2) a Andreev (6-4, 6-2) now Melzer (6-0, 6-4).

The semifinal was worthy of a numbers one clash. Rafa started sending, Djokovic was the winner, and he left the court crying after it was totally impossible for him to get the Spaniard to convince himself that he had to win that game. A 6-4, 1-6 and 6-4 gave him a medal that it was already, he confessed, the fulfillment of his dream. In the final it was the Chilean hitter Fernando Gonzalez that in semis he had his pluses and minuses with Blake, Federer’s executioner. But he could not do anything with Nadal, who without losing a single serve won 6-3, 7-6 and 6-3.

Juan Antonio Samaranch He imposed the gold medal on him and he, for his part, gave himself the number 1 in the world that he won with the points of the Olympic tournament. It seemed that Nadal, the boyfriend, son and friend of Spain, had everything, but what’s up …