History of the Spanish Olympic medals: Medals 41 and 44: Arantxa and Conchita, the medals that were expected

Even if Barcelona 92 It was a festival of unexpected medals, there were also others that entered all the forecasts: Basically, the successes of those who were they had already achieved important achievements before the Games, in formulation of the psychological condition of the Spanish public that already then could begin to be known as “Indurain syndrome”, that is, the obligation attributed to every Spanish athlete who ever won something, to later repeat that triumph in all scenarios and circumstances, at the risk of being crossed out as failed.

Certainly, for the general public, there were not many medals that fell into that category because they must have been achieved either by a national team, or in media sports. Two of them, or three, actually, correspond to women’s tennis and the obligation to win them rests with Arantxa Snchez Vicario and Conchita Martnez. And certainly the hopes that they would get on the podium were founded because they had been subverting the status of women’s professional tennis for three years. Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, a Catalan from Barcelona, ​​had been an Olympian in Sel 1988. There she had lost in the first round to the Yugoslav Sabrina Goles, but in the next Roland Garros got the impossible to break the winning streak of a Steffi graf who had chained four Grand Slam titles – the last real Grand Slam ever won in tennis – and Sel’s Olympic gold: Golden Slam. That vibrant Parisian afternoon in 1989, he won 7-6, 3-6 and 7-5 in just over two hours (a year earlier, in the same final, Grfn had dispatched Zvereva 6-0 6-0 in half an hour ).

A few months before, Conchita, Aragonese from Monzon, had given another great stroke in our tennis, beating the number two in the world, Gabriela sabatini and standing as the great hope that Spanish tennis would regain a shine that it had not had since the days of Lil lvarez, back in 1925.

From some Games to others, Arantxa had won five titles, on clay, hard and fast track, the latter being the very prestigious of Miami, before Sabatini. Conchita had reached ten although none have so much resonance yet. Despite everything they were thought of, with good reasons, such as two of the top favorites to the podium in both singles and doubles to play together: in the last serious rehearsal they had reached the Roland Garros final and it was thought that with the ‘help’ of playing at home – beaten earth at sea level on a very slow court, in which Arantxa’s heavy ball could do a lot of damage and in which Conchita could handle the game perfectly. joystick which was his own ‘drive’ – climbing the last step was a done deal. Also Monica Seles, the new star that threatened Steffi Graf’s leadership was not in the tournament: Yugoslavia She had been excluded, as an aggressor in the Balkan war, and she didn’t have much interest in being an Olympian either. In many pools in women’s tennis there were three medals, two gold and one silver.

But tennis, idle although it is necessary to remember it, is a world of surprises. In a tent attached to the slopes the lottery and despite the suffocating heat there were no hot balls: Arantxa and Conchita will have to face each other in the quarterfinals, if they arrive. And they arrived. Arantxa successively beat Spirlea, Endo and Rittner. Conchita, to Wiesner, Cecchini and Rittner. Although Arantxa’s victories were more forceful, the sensations were on Conchita’s side. However, when Arantxa clung to the track, detaching it from her was almost impossible. And in that quarterfinal, in a very intense game that lasted just two hours, Arantxa left Conchita out of the fight for the medals by winning her 6-4 and 6-4.

With the awkward but unavoidable process solved, all thoughts turned to the final before Graf: the German was going to dispute her semifinal against the American of Hispanic-Dominican origin Mary Joe Fernndez while Arantxa must comply with a procedure before Jennifer capriati, a very young American player, with a brilliant game and just turned 16, who could already be content with one of the two bronzes that the tournament distributes. A player classified as a ‘hard court’, little was expected of her … because few noticed that her father, coach and discoverer, Stefano, contacted one of the world’s leading experts on gravel for advice: Manolo santana He was in Barcelona in the Capriati box and from there he saw Jennifer yield to Arantxa her first set of the tournament, the second of the match, but after demolish the Spanish: 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1 It was a result that no one in Spain expected, although Arantxa was the second seed and Jennifer the third. And not only that but later Capriati gave another bell, bigger if possible, snatching Steffi Graf what everyone expected to be their second gold for 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4. Arantxa, however, had her medal. His first medal.

Arantxa, individual medalist

The second came in the doubles but it was not gold either. What Arantxa and Conchita They were a first-rate couple, it was clear in each of the four games that led them to the final against the only do that could match them: Mary Joe and Puerto Rican Gigi Fernndez, who defend the flag of the United States. A 6-2, 6-4 win against the French Demongeot and Tauziat He had given them the bronze and another 6-1 and 6-2 against the Australian solvent Provis and McQuillan, he passed the final. And in it, the anticlimax of the loss by 7-5, 2-6 and 6-2 in a match in which too many mistakes were made against a couple who, many people soon forgot, were the number one in the world.

As it happened to Emilio Sanchez Vicario and Sergio Casal four years before, Arantxa and Conchita It took a while for them to realize that the final two defeats had not actually robbed them of their success.. And they had time to come back for more. And they will.