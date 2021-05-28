HISTORY OF THE SPANISH OLYMPIC MEDALS: Medal 86: Virginia joins Conchita’s hat trick

When Athens 2004 knocked on the door of Spanish sport Spanish tennis lived a curious situation: a certain alternation between the series of male and female hits. Despite the fact that in the masculine order Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Moy, number one in the world, were still at full capacity and the cadence of successes did not suffer much. In the feminine plane the end of the races of Arantxa Snchez Vicario Y Conchita Martinez. In fact, neither one nor the other were Martina’s 48 years old. Navratilova, but although they were just past 30, which at that time of the century was an excellent age for many athletes, as the Spanish public is ‘like this’, not a few judged that after a decade and a half in the elite – and given that their successes did not They came as often as shortly before – it was already well for goodbye time.

In addition, this was how another lament: That they had not created a school in women’s tennis. That there was no one behind them. Fake. Yes, there was, but given the inveterate habit of the Spanish sports fan of always demanding the maximum in all circumstances, at Magi Serna, Anabel Medina, Virginia Ruano and others were required to emulate the leaders, regardless of the fact that these were two out of the ordinary. The aforementioned ‘Indurain syndrome’ once again.

There was, however, one player who was succeeding in emulating the leaders. It was called Virginia Ruano and for those perceptions of the general public when it was learned that he would Conchita Martinez for the Athens Games, she was automatically awarded the role of promising young woman who was to help the veteran. As to ageThat is how it could be if we put in a little effort, because Conchita was 32 years old and she was 30, and 10 months old.

The tense promises had long ago turned them into reality: two singles tournaments, and, in doubles, three Roland Garros, one Australian Open, three US Open and one Masters. Together with the Argentine Paola Surez They fought for number one in the world, in such a way that, sportingly, the status of the Spanish couple should be the opposite: Conchita, as a guarantee couple for a Virginia who would be the one to pull the car. Actually, it is unrealistic to establish ‘categories’ in a tennis double, but anyway, the typical …

Arantxa was not Conchita’s partner this time. Form with Anabel Medina and he couldn’t get past the first round. They were defeated, precisely, by the Argentine Patricia Tarabini and Paola Surez by 6-4 and 6-2.

Despite the doomsayers who foresee a century-long process as a period of consolidation for Olympic tennis, in 2004 it was already perfectly integrated into the calendar and there were no more absences of favorites than any other tournament. The doubleHowever, they were somewhat more atypical in that the usual pairs of the circuit, in many cases multinational, had to be replaced by others who shared nationality. That is why it counted a lot in addition to the individual quality, the rapport and the ‘feeling’ of each do. Conchita and Virginia Start among the favorites: second seeds. On the other side of the painting, the Russian do formed by Kuznetsova and Likhovtseva. And scattered around, two like Rubin and Venus Williams, the aforementioned Surez-Tarabini, Navratilova-Raymond…

For one game, Conchita and Virginia did not come to face the more than legendary American. They started holding back the Hungarian Mandula and Nagy by 6-4 and 6-0; to the italians Garbin and Vinci by 6-3 and 6-4. And to the Chinese Yan and Zheng by 6-1 and 6-1. In a way so surprising that the chinese they would have classified two couples as having come this far. It was known that the Asian giant was trying to make a significant presence in the world of tennis and since quality is a fundamental element in singles, they had chosen to focus first on teamwork.

The Japanese Sugiyama and Asagoe, unexpected in the semifinals, prevented Virginia and Conchita from measuring themselves, it is said, Navratilova and Raymond, because in the eighth they beat the Americans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. They paid for their irreverence by succumbing to the Spanish 6-3 and 6-0: They entered the court with laughter and came out with tears because they already had a medal. Conchita, in particular, was the first Spanish to win three in three games. They found themselves in the paradoxical situation of each Olympic tournament: the silver medal is worth more than the bronze medal, but in the photo after the silver one, rooms with sad faces because you had lost the final. Anyway, Virginia defined herself: at the end, even if it was lost.

The prognosis was favorable. The rivals were the Chinese, again, Li Ting and Sun Tiantian. The atmosphere, in favor because the Hispanic do had earned it. The palmars, too: 73 joint triumphs for the Spaniards by 7 for the Chinese. But as Virginia said: They had eliminated Surez-Tarabini, Rubin-Williams and were the eighth favorites. They had experience, They were blended, and they played well.

In fact, in the final, they played better than the Spanish do and confirmed once again that tennis is a sport of surprises. Conchita and Virginia did not play at the level of previous crashes and Sun’s power and Li’s service achieved two ‘breaks’, one in each set, the first over Conchita and the second over Virginia, to break the forecast with a 6-3 and 6-3. They came down from the podium with bright eyes, but smiling: they had done enough to be beyond proud and as she said: there would be more days. And more Games.