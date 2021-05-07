History of the Spanish Olympic medals: Medal 65: Sergi Bruguera, a triumphant silver

Updated 07/05/2021 – 15:50

In the early years of the final decade of the last century the tennis had recovered in the panorama of Spanish sport the popularity that he had had three decades before. By then the sport had grown thanks to the figure of Manolo santana, who took him out of the aristocratic suburbs of the tennis clubs and put a racket in Spain’s hand. In the 90s he returned to the foreground thanks, above all, to two girls, Arantxa Snchez Vicario and Conchita Martnez, who regularly visited the final rounds of the Grand Slam tournaments and, in addition, were part of the selection that gave Spain five world titles.

Curiously, as if there was a sort of division by sex, when men were at the top, women went more or less unnoticed and vice versa. In the times of Santana and Orantes girls were hardly a footnote. When Arantxa and Conchita triumphed, the triumphs of the boys were missed. It was not their fault or theirs, but that entity that Larra identified as “public” and that in Spain it sometimes seems that it only has eyes for absolute failure or for total success.

Certainly, tennis was of little help to itself at times. In the days of Arantxa and Conchita, the public perceived from a distance a deaf rivalry, not enmity, between the two. And it was understood: they fought for the same successes, they came from different backgrounds and even their game systems were different. But keep a public image without fanfare and when was there to lean your shoulder, for a common endeavor, they did. And hence the successes of the selection. However, men’s tennis used to go to the great. And in the pages of the press and on the radio waves it was used to speak together with the successes of some of the other controversies: the Sanchez Vicario did not go to the Davis Cup if the Bruguera did, and vice versa. And in between, get lost. In a sense, it was perceived that the Spanish tennis families had a ‘patrimonial’ concept of tennis.

Sergi Bruguera had emerged on the Spanish scene at the end of 1990. Son of Lluis BrugueraDavis Cup captain in years of lean cows for our tennis, he was a lanky lad, but with precise and combined movements, who struck the two-handed backhand and whose long arms empowered him to release drives like lashes. In that tennis of the 90s, in which the training of Spanish tennis players followed the principle of leaving grass for cows, he was one of the pioneers in explore new territories. But the bell struck 1993. That year he came out at the end of the Roland Garros as a scapegoat before the world’s number one, Jim Courier. And I beat him. In the 94 repeated, with Alberto Berasategui as a rival. They were the first Grand Slam that Spanish men’s tennis had won in almost 20 years and although Sergi was not what is called a ‘meditico crack’, he became an admired and respected champion.

But after that second Roland Garros came a kind of crisis. Sergi played, Sergi won, but it ran aground in the finals. From the summer of 1994 until, thanks to the Olympic ranking, he got on the plane that would take him to the Stone Mountain Stadium in Atlanta, I did not add another title. In theory he was not among the favorites although he was seeded. Hard court And although Pete Sampras had preferred to rest than to fight for the gold, he was a Agassi ultramotivated and for its area of ​​the table to rooms, Andrei Pavel, Boetsch, Frana, Rusedski or Gustafsson, all within reach … if he was in shape and did not disconnect from the game, as happened in Barcelona 92 ​​before Paul Haarhuis, When he was out of ideas, he delivered the duel, failing one drop after another.

Sergi Bruguera, in Atlanta

In view of Pavel in his debut he ‘reconnected’ just in time: when he faced two match points against him, he saved to win 1-6, 6-2 and 8-6. He had less difficulties against the French Boetsch (7-6, 4-6, 6-2) and curiously he did better against the bomber Rusedski (7-5, 6-3). MaliVai is measured in the quarterfinals Washington, a local tennis player who came to make the final of Wimbledon. And although he despaired because there was no way to break his serve, and instead he found himself with a ‘break’ against him in the third set, he ended up resolving 7-6, 4-6 and 7-5, with two consecutive breakups. The key to the final was held by the Brazilian Fernando Meligeni, skinny and wiry, and an expert at holding onto the court: he was the revelation of this tournament. But Sergi knew him from before, from many duels: He fought to the rhythm of his service, he won the first set and in the end he imposed his quality 7-6, 6-2.

The final, as always, were major words: in front of him was Andr Agassi, an Agassi who was no longer the terrible child of long hair and jeans, but display a glittering bald spot, a certain poise of maturity, and also Grand Slams to his credit, like Sergi, but he on track hard. And also, 10,000 fans willing to do anything and practicing etiquette in the stands common in US tennis: none. But beware: that Agassi had fallen in the second round at Roland Garros and the first at Wimbledon. He had three years to go before he was number one in prestige. that has placed you in history.

Sergi might indeed have had options but did not have them. Andr Agassi won 6-2, 6-3 and 6-1, in an if not memorable match, it is comparable to some of his best times and that allowed a curious paradox: Sergi did not manage to straighten out his bad streak in the finals, but he did achieve a triumph at the same time that assured him, together with his Roland Garros, a place in the history of Spanish sports. Later, Andr Agassi confessed in his autobiography that at that time he consumed drugs, But that is another story. Even for the IOC.