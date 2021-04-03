HISTORY OF THE SPANISH OLYMPIC MEDALS: Medal 27: Emilio, Sergio and the unknown value of the medal

Pioneer among sports, created in the mid-nineteenth century and without much change since then, in the twentieth century it became mass phenomenon, as a show and as a popular sport. The tennis was among the first Olympic sports, but disappeared from the program in 1924 because there was no way to deny the increasingly evident professionalism of its stars. Yes, it was true that there was a declared professional circuit, but also that the ‘amateur’ stars played for money or for other types of compensation.

Tennis was thus struck down and for half a century he was not an Olympian: the only mass sport that was not, since football, basketball, boxing, cycling or skiing had their own Olympic modality. Some attempt was made to reintroduce it. In Mexico 68 there were two exhibition tournaments, even, but the IOC imposed that not held in Mexico City, perhaps so as not to ‘contaminate’ the ‘amateur’ competition. One of the finals won it Manolo Santana to Manolo Orantes. He was given, for the expenses, a check for 800 pesetas that maybe still keep framed. At the time, he installed it in his office.

But when Juan Antonio Samaranch came to the presidency of the IOC with the purpose of aligning the Olympic movement to the reality of sport, one of its symbolic flags was return tennis to the official program. Already in 1984 there was an exhibition and in 1988 I put down the old balumba of amateurism giving entry to the fight for the medals to stars like Steffi Graf or Brad Gilbert whose earnings, in millions of dollars, were public.

Emilio Snchez Vicario and Sergio Casal greet the Spanish Royal Family

To tell the truth, the only one who had somewhat clear ideas about it was Samaranch, because most tennis players were not very aware of the importance of going to the Olympic Games. They did not have two boys named Emilio Snchez Vicario and Sergio Casal, appointed to represent Spain in singles and doubles. Not that they were inexperienced. At 23, they were the standard bearers of Spanish tennis and had managed to get him out of a stupor of years. They had won professional tournaments and, in doubles, they were the second best couple in the worldor. Modeled by the Colombian technician William ‘Pato’ lvarez, had been key in leading Spain to a semifinal of Davis cup after many, many years.

Emilio, not a superstar but he is a player with a level of ‘top 10’ and Sergio, more apt for the very fast game about carpet that were then in style, complemented each other to perfection. They had won a score of tournaments, including the US Open just a month before the Games and Emilio, that same year, also Roland Garros with Andrs Gmez. In the previous year they had fallen in the final of Wimbledon. And since in the individual competition they had lost early, the hopes grew that in doubles they would shine at their level.

And in effect they were adding rounds. They beat the Soviets first Voltchkov and Olhovskiy, then to the Austrians Antonitsch and Skoff and then a match against the Yugoslavs Ivanisevic -the best punch of the 90s- and Zivojinovic He assured them the medal, because in the first edition the tournament distributed two bronzes. The pass to the gold medal had to be played against two collectors of Davis Cups: the Swedes Edberg -that will reach number one in the world- and Jarryd: they won 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

The first men’s doubles Olympic final, then, was the best that could be given: the second seed against the first, the world’s number one Ken Flach and Robert Seguso, Americans, against whom Hispanics wanted to take revenge at Wimbledon.

The final, one of the last of the Sel Games, lasted almost five hours. Under a strong hotBut that is often the case in tennis, where the rain is most feared. The Americans started strong and won the first two sets (6-3, 6-4). In the next two Emilio and Sergio managed to catch up and equalized to the limit of the ‘tie break’ (6-7, 6-7). Flach and Seguso seemed to decant the game after getting 5-3 breaking Casal’s serve, but a quick contrabreak He returned the equalizer to the scoreboard. Ties at six, at seven and finally, breaking off Emilio’s service, gold medal for Flach and Seguso and silver for Hispanics. 9-7 in the final set, no tie break.

Paradoxes: it was that defeat that made Emilio and Sergio would understand the meaning of the Olympic event. They came off the court as disappointed as they are after losing a big game after fighting so hard, along the lines that such things are valued in tennis – eventually they count as success, but disappointment It takes time for defeat to disappear. However, when they returned to Barcelona they were received as achievers. “We understood then the importance of the medal “. – Emilio remembers -” all our sport had only won four “and for that reason that was a triumph, and it belonged to all.

Maybe a little for that didactic, the last name Snchez Vicario kept ringing for a long time in our tennis. Emilio and Sergio returned in 1992, but without a medal. The surname, following the name of Arantxa, added four medals in 1992 and 1996. Later, Emilio and Sergio became two of the most respected tennis masters in the world and the first, as captain, won a Davis cup instilling in his team that capacity for suffering that he showed on Sel’s court, but that is still another story.