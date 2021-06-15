History of the Spanish Olympic medals: Medal 106. Virginia and Anabel, triumphant ‘descendants’

Updated 06/13/2021 – 15:51

By 2008 Arantxa Snchez Vicario and Conchita Martnez had already left the tennis courts and, except for the inner circles of fans and the most specialized press, it continued to be maintained that behind them, in women’s tennis, there was no ‘nothing‘. We have already pointed it out: in effect, no tennis player with the ability to fight for him had appeared behind them. number one of the individual world, a scale that is used in Spain for the successors of some winner: if someone has done something, you have to do it the same, argue those who have neither done it nor will do it, and in many cases they criticized whoever did it.

But even if he refuses, the reality is usually stubborn. After Arantxa and Conchita there were players and although they did not reach the level of their great predecessors, they not only competed with total solvency on a high level circuit but also aspired to very high levels.

From Virginia Ruano Pascual We have already talked. Olympic doubles runner-up in Athens 2004 and world number one in the modality. For the Beijing 2008 appointment his Grand Slam count already reached nine: five Roland Garros, three US Open and one Australian Open. In 2007 he had been on the brink of winning Wimbledon. His partner had changed. Paola Surez had given up tennis and played alongside Anabel Medina.

If Virginia was from Madrid, Anabel was from Valencia, ahead of a tense school that was beginning to win integers in the international arena and attracting players from all over the world: numbers one like Marat Safin and Dinara Safina they had been trained in the Spanish Levante. And she, 26 at the time, was one of the world’s best specialists on traditional clay. His ability in pairs and his rapport with Virginia give an idea of ​​his quoted results. And facing the Olympic event they provided an important argument. It has always been said, and it is true, that two high-quality individual tennis players can match two inferior players by playing doubles, but they are specialists in the modality and well connected. In the case of Anabel and Virginia, both things occurred And they were also a couple of the same nationality: to go to Beijing, Spanish tennis would not need experiments this time.

The women’s doubles tournament, however, had the characteristic of being ‘decided’ from the start. Despite Pete Sampras’s doubts about whether Olympic tennis would make its way to the top of the sport before it had been playing for a century, the Williams sisters, for example, they were in the Chinese capital to try to win it all. Two individual medals, gold and silver, and one gold in doubles were his goals. And since the sisters had seven Grand Slam titles at the time, the advantage of a hard surface was going to be in their favor and the audience, presumably, too, was a major stumbling block.

They also had knowledge of the other: China, who persevered in gaining a niche in tennis, kept taking doubles pairs like hotcakes. Two of them were going to play in Beijing, with the public in favor and the judges, namely, and also with the memory for Virginia that one of her two had surprised her in Athens in the final. This time they were already warned. But the most immediate credentials of Virginia and Anabel before the Olympic tournament were also good: the Roland Garros title they had achieved a month and a half earlier, 2-6, 7-5 and 6-4 against the Australian Dell’Acqua and the Italian Schiavone.

But despite all its merits, the tournament was not pleasant. In the first round they settled their match against the Ukrainians in two sets Korytseva and Perebyns (6-3, 6-4). Then they had to fight a lot against the Australian veterans Stosur and Stubbs (4-6, 6-4 and 6-4) and they opened the door to the fight for the medals before the American do formed by the number one individual Lindsay Davenport and Liezel Huber, that also occupied the first places in the modality by pairs: 5-7, 7-6 (6) and 8-6. Much had been accomplished but Virginia instructed Anabel that what was really important came at that moment. And although the Valencian had five days prey to nerves that sometimes impeded eat, the desire, the illusion and the knowledge were still intact.

Anabel wanted to help Virginia have two medals: one gold and one silver. But the first thing was to play against Jie Zhen and Ji Yan. Winning them was a fight for gold. Lose, do it for the bronze. They won 6-4 and 7-6 in a match of suffocating pressure from the stands and thus fulfilled the objective that they had set when two years before they began to work together: to be in the Olympic final. The second part remained: win it.

It was going to be complicated, of course, because as expected on the other side of the network they were going to be Venus and Serena Williams. Some of his matches had been overwhelmingly effective. Others, irregular, but all had a common denominator: they had won. They had also done it in Wimbledon, before the appointment, with Virginia and Medina. The first confessed that despite this they had lost their respect: as a couple the Spanish women were better, although the individual quality of each American was what is known, of course.

However, in the final the Williams They were in overwhelming mode and with a 6-0 and 6-2 They made the Spaniards go through the bittersweet sensation again of getting on the podium in second place after a final. But their faces were smiling. Virginia had decided that even if she didn’t hang up her racket, Pekin would be her last games. He had enjoyed them and made himself worthy of them: two medals. Perfect.