History of the Renault rhombus and its latest update

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

A month ago we told you about the rebirth of the Lada Niva, a mythical vehicle due to its robustness and its Russian heritage. This rebirth of the phoenix is ​​framed in a Renault’s new strategic plan, a group that needs the definitive push to return to the top of the best sellers. Luca de Meo will be in charge of this impulse, who left the controls of Seat to lead this exciting and complicated transformation. This evolution, called Renaulution, shows us the future of the firm, a future that has also affected its emblem: the renault rhombus. This geometric shape, which has embodied the brand since 1925, has been redesigned by Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, with the aim of “renewing this shape giving it meaning, new more contemporary values, to project the brand into the future”.

The French firm aims to compete in the first league and, for that, it will need a change that involves layoffs around the world. However, the plants of Valladolid and Palencia will receive the award of two new models, as long as a competitiveness agreement is reached with the group. But going back to the Renault logo, many of you will have witnessed its renewal and evolution over the years. Last January we witnessed its latest update, present at the grille of the Renault 5 Prototype that left motoring fans wanting more. This concept car, very close to production and that promises to be a bombshell on the day of its official presentation, it showed a new digital diamond on the completely opaque grille.

It was then that we became aware of what we were seeing: a proposal. The public’s reaction was swift and the reception of said prototype, and its emblem, encouraged the firm to continue with the change. An improvement of the geometric concept that convinced Louis Renault for its strength, simplicity and power that it reflected in the bosses of the time. Since then, this logo has been remodeled eight times, nine with this latest update at the hands of Vidal and which we will explain below.