There are few tournaments with as much charm, identity, flavor and history as Monte Carlo. With the Mediterranean as a backdrop and glamor as an inseparable element, the Montecarlo Country Club has become one of the most mythical venues where tennis and the tournament can be played in a classic of this sport. The empire of Rafael Nadal for decades it has turned it into its particular hunting ground, but it is worth remembering some of the episodes that seasoned the history of this event before the landing of the Balearic elite. It has been held since 1897, being one of the oldest tournaments in the world, although its first edition of the Open Era occurred in 1969. These are the most outstanding stories of the Monegasque tournament.

04/15/2020 10:04

Tour of the trajectory of the Balearic Islands in a tournament where memorable encounters have curdled. His balance is 71 wins and 5 losses.

Keep reading

1. Two British and one Australian established the first domains

The first ten editions were distributed among Reginald Doherty and Laurence Doherty, two brothers in British high society who were essential in the spread of tennis throughout the European continent and sparked the competitive desire of many others. Anthony Wilding, Australian, was the first non-British player to become champion in Monte Carlo, back in 1908. He would end up adding five titles, before he was the protagonist in the 20s and 30s Henri Cochet, with three titles.

2. Gottfried Von Cramm, a German champion who bothered Hitler

Reviewing the tournament record, it is inevitable to jump when encountering Nazi flags. Gottfried Von Cramm champion was proclaimed in 1936 and 1937, years in which Hitler constructed the story from which he would legitimize his acts of war. However, Von Cramm did not agree at all with those ideals and his popularity in Germany was through the roof. He harshly criticized the government’s isolation of a Jewish player, Daniel Penn, which led to the dictator making the decision to spy on the tennis player. He was tried to recruit for the cause, but the resistance of a Gottfried who came from an aristocratic family in Hannover, ended up leading to his arrest in 1938 for being gay and having relationships with a Jewish actor. He was released six later by popular pressure from around the tennis world.

3. Andrés Gimeno, the first Spanish player to win the tournament

His victory came in 1960, beating British Mike Davies 8-6 6-3 6-4 in the final (there was no tiebreak at the time). Manolo santana, in 1966 beating Nicola Pietrangeli in the final, and Manuel Orantes (in 1975 against Bob Hewitt) were the other national winners before the 90’s, where Sergi Bruguera and Carlos Moyà They were protagonists, before the appearance on the scene of Juan Carlos Ferrer and the aforementioned Nadal.

4. Only three men tripled until Nadal’s irruption

Winning at Monte Carlo has never been easy and this is clear from the varied track record. Ilie Nastase (1971, 1972 and 1973), Björn Borg (1977, 1979 and 1980) and Thomas muster (1992, 1995 and 1996) were the only ones who had managed to add three titles before the genius of Manacor landed in our lives. There were three men who felt comfortable in the Principality and imposed their particular and different styles.

5. The most overwhelming version of Borg in 1980

The Swede lived much of his life as a player in Monte Carlo and was a regular at the club. His giant level of popularity prevented him from carrying out a normal life anywhere, although in Monaco he enjoyed a certain margin and concentrated a lot on training. One of the Swedish’s most impressive matches occurred in the 1980 final, when he won 6-1 6-0 6-2 a Guillermo Vilas. Inflicting such a punishment on one of the best in clay court history was an astonishing display of power on the part of Björn.

6. The 1981 edition ran out of winner

Jimmy Connors and Guillermo Vilas They were measured in a game that promised strong emotions. The rain had been hindering the normal development of the tournament throughout the week, having to postpone the final until Monday. However, conditions did not improve and forecasts indicated rain for the following days. That is what made that after playing ten games, with a score of 5-5, the rain made its umpteenth appearance and the organization decided to declare the tournament void. For the ATP nobody won or was a finalist. That year, Borg was proclaimed champion in Paris and at Monte Carlo in 1982, Vilas found what was his second title.

7. Andrei Chesnokov, the most surprising triumph

Nobody was betting on this Soviet player who became champion in 1990, defeating Muster 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the final. While it is true that he topped 10 and ended his career with seven titles, Chesnokov was only able to reach the semifinals once in a Grand Slam tournament (Roland Garros 1989). His victory in a sociopolitical context as convulsive as the recent fall of the Berlin wall and the progressive opening up of his country generated a great media attraction. In Monte Carlo 1990, a great tournament came together, winning players like Emilio Sánchez-Vicario and Marc Rosset.

8. The return of Björn Borg with a wooden racket in 1991

Seven years after announcing his professional retirement, the Swede returned to the tournament held at his second home in the midst of astonishing anticipation. The media focus was on a Borg that defied the new era of tennis, by proposing to continue playing with a wooden racket. The result could not have been more disappointing. Jordi Arrese beat him 6-3 6-2, in an encounter that the Spaniard himself narrates in our podcast in a very interesting way.

04/15/2020 09:04

The extenista reveals anecdotes of his career and tells us, as captain of that team, everything about the Salad Bowl of Spain at Davis in 2004

Keep reading

9. Boris Becker’s curse and an unforgettable match with Muster

That Roland Garros was not able to win does not mean that the German did not perform well on clay, but what he experienced in Monte Carlo was very painful. He lost three finals and in all of them he left with many options to win. He succumbed in the 1989 before Alberto Mancini by 7-5 2-6 7-6 7-5. The Argentine was enlightened that season, also winning in Rome, which earned him to add two of the three titles that ended his career.

He tried again in 1991, but ran into an immeasurable Sergi Bruguera who won 5-7 6-4 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) in a game resolved in detail. Although the ultimate drama came in the 1995 final. Becker dominated two sets up against Thomas muster, who had finished his semifinal against Gaudenzi totally exhausted and with symptoms of dehydration. Boris had two match balls in the fourth set, but committed a double fault in one of them and ended up giving in 4-6 5-7 6-1 7-6 (6) 6-0.

10. Gustavo Kuerte and Juan Carlos Ferrero, last doubles before the empire with French success interspersed

Two of the great clay specialists of the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century never measured forces in the Principality, but were protagonists. The Brazilian won in 1999 (after retiring in the Marcelo Ríos final with 6-4 2-1) and in 2001, against the Moroccan Hicham Arazi 6-3 6-2 6-4. In 2000 one of the most emotional moments in the history of the tournament took place, with the triumph of Cedric Pioline after 37 years of another Frenchman, Pierre Darmon, proclaiming himself champion. The Frenchman began to cry on the track due to the contained tension after defeating Hrbaty in the final. For his part, the Ontinyent team chained two titles consecutively in 2002 and 2003, defeating Moyà (7-5 ​​6-3 6-4) and Coria (6-2 6-2), respectively, in the final stages.

.