History of the Eurocup: 1964, Spain raises the title in the Franco’s Eurocup

06/01/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

The disappointment of being left out in the first euro for political reasons was more than solved by Spain in the second edition of the tournament that held its final phase in Madrid and Barcelona between June 17 and 21.

An edition that, encouraged by the success of the inaugural, had a greater reception and grew from 17 to 29 participants including Italy or England as well as others that declined to participate in France 60.

It was not a bed of roses that led to the final to the team that at that time he directed Jose Villalonga. After a more or less comfortable preliminary phase, they ran into Hungary in the semis, which they defeated in an agonizing overtime thanks to a goal from Amancio. The capricious fate wanted his rival for the title to be the current champion, the USSR, and the communist anthem sounded at the Santiago Bernabéu in the presence of Frank. The Spanish team that day played in blue. The outcome, well known to all, is the first Spanish title that took 44 years to revalidate.

If the Bernabéu was the scene of the Spanish feat, the Camp Nou hosted the other semi-final and the match for third place that Hungary won against Denmark.

Among the proper names was the Danish Ole madsen that with his eleven goals he became the top scorer of the tournament until Davor suker he relieved him in 1996.

The figure of the tournament

Marcelino: the best goal and the first hero

Yes OK Luis Suarez He was one of the great protagonists, the most remembered will always be Marcelino for his great goal in the final, that unlikely shot to the center of Pereda, who had scored the first goal. A target that the Spanish did not see for years as it was not recorded by the NO-DO that only captured the celebration of Amancio.

The final

Spain: José Ángel Iríbar, Feliciano, Rivilla, Isacio Calleja, Zoco, Olivella, José María Fusté, Amancio Amaro, Jesús María Pereda, Marcelino Martínez, Luis Suárez, Carlos Lapetra

USSR: Lev Yashin, Viktor Shustikov, Albert Scherternev, Eduard Mudrik, Valeri Voronin, Viktor Anichkin, Igor Chislenko, Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik, Aleksei Korneev, Galimzyan Khusainov.

Goals: 1-0 M. 6 Pereda. 1-1 M. 8 Khusainov. 2-1 M.84 Marcelino.

Referee: Arthur Holland (England).

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 79,115 spectators.

The final pitted the local team against the reigning champions and the match sparked from the start with an early goal from Pereda that Khusainov countered a minute later. Marcelino, in 84, sentenced the championship.