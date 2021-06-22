History of the Bugatti Super Sport: looking for maximum speed

There are many famous names in the motor world. Most represent the sportsmanship of each manufacturer, related to some key moment in its history. Yet few who measure up to Bugatti super sport. To find the first time you have to go back 90 years in time, to the time when Ettore Bugatti was still the boss of the company two decades after founding it. With that denomination he wanted search for maximum speed without sacrificing comfort on the go

Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport (1931-1935)

The first Super Sport in history appeared at the 1931 Paris Motor Show, just 90 years ago. It was about Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport, a special version of that grand tourer convertible that was already marking an era. The 2.3-liter in-line eight-cylinder engine received supercharging by means of a compressor, achieving up to 160 hp of power, a very outstanding figure at the time. He maintained his agility and balance, but also achieved a 180 km / h top speed. Just 38 units were made before its production ended in 1935.

Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport (1993-1995)

For the next in the saga it took almost six decades to wait. The Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport It came as a special edition of that supercar that brought the manufacturer back to life in the 90s at the hands of Romano Artioli. This model was the first in production with carbon fiber body (partially) and stood out for a monocoque of the same material that weighed just 125 kg.

The Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport rode a 3.5-liter V12 mechanics with four turbos that developed 610 CV. Thanks to this, it managed to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.26 seconds and reached a 351 km / h top speed. Only 39 units were made between 1993 and 1995, so they are highly valued.

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport (2010-2015)

Two decades later and already under the umbrella of the Volkswagen Group it was decided to maintain the saga. It was done with the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, the specimen with which the speed record was broken in 2010 and that would spend a long time inscribed in the Guinness Book of Records thanks to those 431.2 km / h what did it mark. It was not surprising, since the Veyron at that time was already a supercar that came from another time and in this version it improved even more.

The aerodynamics were generously modified to favor air flow with these NACA-type inlets or partially covering the engine part. Mechanics is that engineering prodigy that is still alive today: the 8.0-liter four-turbos W16. Although it initially had 1,001 hp, this time modifications were made to reach 1,200 hp (and 1,500 Nm of torque) and catapult the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport from 0 to 200 km / h in 6.7 seconds. The maximum speed was regulated at 415 km / h in the 48 units that were sold of this model.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport (2021-)

In 2019, history repeated itself with the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, a special specimen that sought to break a speed record. He managed to score nothing less than 490.484 km / h, comfortably surpassing its predecessors and remaining close to that barrier of 500 km / h. It was limited to 30 units with a design similar to the unit that achieved that record, with an extended rear 25 cm and modifications to favor that maximum speed that they have always sought.

And now in 2021 the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, a more logical version of this example, which seeks to maintain high speeds without sacrificing comfort. Maintains that 8.0-liter capacity four-turbos W16 with a power of 1,600 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque (100 hp more than other versions) and losing some weight. Therefore, it goes from 0 to 200 km / h in 5.8 seconds and from 0 to 300 km / h in 12.1 seconds; with a maximum speed limited to 440 km / h.